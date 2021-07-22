‘Fear Street Part Three: 1666’ ends the all-time greatest horror trilogy

What a three-week journey it has been. The “Fear Street” trilogy has officially come to an end, leaving fans with one of the most high-quality pieces of horror media ever made. “Fear Street Part Three: 1666” brings everything to a satisfying conclusion, while also improving the quality of the first two films. Every flaw and critique of the first two films slowly fade away as the final installment of this cinematic event sticks the landing perfectly.

As the title says, this film takes place in the year 1666. The actors we became familiar with in “Fear Street Part One: 1994” and “Fear Street Part Two: 1978” come together for one big ensemble cast in this film. It was an amazing creative decision and made it easy for the audience to attach themselves to the characters they had familiarity with. Kiana Madeira is the protagonist once again, and her performance is the heart and soul of the entire film. I had some tedious nitpicks with her character in the first movie, but after seeing the entire story unfold, I take it all back without hesitation. This trilogy did a fantastic job pulling us in with characters we would grow to love, and it adds an emotional level that had me reaching for tissues by the end. If a horror movie, of all genres, can get some tears out of you, it is definitely worth checking out. The entire cast was absolutely delightful and considering a lot of them are very early in their careers, I can only hope this catapults them into roles they deserve in the future.

This film is easily the scariest in the trilogy, and the creators know it. Where the first two spooked audiences with gore and jumps, the third film creates an eerie feeling that suffocates the audience throughout. The speed of the first two films was relatively fast, but the brakes are pressed in this film. This slow-burn style of horror crescendos into one of the most horrifying movies of recent years and I can not applaud it enough. Each film scared audiences in a different way, and each approach was effective on me. I have said it for every movie so far, but these creators are horror fans and it shows. The trilogy never dropped in quality, and if anything it was just a steady incline with each film.

This trilogy should not be viewed as three separate movies, but instead one horrifying journey. No matter what decade it was, each film deals with one core issue, and it was so refreshing seeing each film take a stab at trying to resolve it. Director Leigh Janiak crafted a story juggling many things at once, but never dropped the ball. Janiak is a true lover of the horror genre, and you can see how much she appreciates horror with the trilogy she has crafted. From every technical level possible, this movie shines the brightest, and I am still in disbelief how refreshing and rewarding it all felt by the time the credits rolled. Every twist and turn this trilogy takes is earned and works out for the best. Without spoiling anything, the trilogy does it all right. It scratches every itch and keeps the audience horrified. The whole trilogy feels like lightning in a bottle, and I can’t wait to watch it annually when pumpkins and being carved and costumes are being constructed.

Horror has been looked down on for years and seeing this resurgence has really made me smile. It is not every day you get an amazing horror movie, and definitely not a whole trilogy. Even heavy hitters like “Halloween” and “Friday the 13th” struggle to string together three movies that have more ups than downs. We just witnessed horror history, and I am so glad everyone involved got to be a part of it.

Final Rating: 4.75/5

Courtesy Netflix