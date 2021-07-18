‘Fear Street Part Two: 1978’ proves fear is best served with a side of nostalgia

Horror is such a brilliant genre because you can dissect the genre itself into any subgenre you want. The “slasher” subgenre is arguably the most famous, which makes “Fear Street Part Two: 1978” an even more fun watch than its predecessor. This film leans harder into early slashers like “Friday the 13th” and “Halloween” while showing it has more than enough quality to shine on its own, just like the first film. It is crucial for the second film of a trilogy to juggle many things at once, like carrying over from the first film and setting up the third film. “Fear Street Part Two: 1978” is everything you’d want and then some from a horror sequel, and it seems to only get better from here.

I had a couple of nitpicks when it came to the cast of the first film, but the lineup is at the very bottom of my list of concerns for the sequel. Sadie Sink and Emily Rudd star as Ziggy Berman and Cindy Berman. The sibling dynamic is once again played to perfection, and the film is elevated immensely because of it. Ryan Simpkins is Alice, who is a distanced friend of Cindy’s but also the scene-stealer. I would like to think some of the bad performances in this movie were just paying respect to all the bad slasher performances of the past, so even the cheesy acting gets a thumbs up from me. These characters all play important roles, and when the tempo finally started to pick up, I found myself caring about them a lot more than I did in the first film. Horror movies are notorious for having the exact opposite happen with their characters, so anytime there is great character writing in a horror movie, I am extremely appreciative.

It wouldn’t be a horror movie without some horrific moments, and this movie has plenty to count. The gore is on full display, with kills throughout that will be sure to make you squirm in every way possible. Practical effects play such a big role in the horror industry, and it is so nice to see them being utilized today. The suspense is done with extreme precision, and there were a couple of times I had to look away from the screen. I said it in my first review, but you can genuinely tell these filmmakers are fans of the horror genre. It is a horror trilogy made by horror fans for horror fans and that is all you can ask for. This isn’t one of those horror movies that will keep you up at night, but it is still such a blast and should definitely be watched amongst friends.

This film had to balance keeping the momentum of the first movie while setting up the big finale of the third movie. The last film takes place in 1666, and my excitement has only grown as time has gone on. If this trilogy can stick the landing, it will be one of the best horror trilogies ever made (we don’t have a lot of great horror trilogies, so that feels like a pretty safe statement to make). It is a great year to be a horror fan, and it is an even better year to appreciate movies of this quality. It balances campy and horrifying in a way only horror experts know how to master, and in the end, it works out perfectly.

Final Rating: 4.25/5

Courtesy Netflix