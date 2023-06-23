‘Fear the Walking Dead’ season 8 part 1 infects its legacy

In the first part of its final season, “Fear the Walking Dead” season eight begins the closing installment by repeating previous mistakes and squandering character arcs in service of a ponderous story.

“Fear the Walking Dead” began in 2015 as a spinoff show to “The Walking Dead,” a post-apocalyptic story that captivated the nation and dominated viewership for years. “Fear the Walking Dead” follows a different set of characters in the same zombie-torn world, but includes crossovers and Easter eggs for the most loyal fans of the fictional post-armageddon planet.

In its first three seasons, “Fear the Walking Dead” followed the Clark Family as they adapt to the world of the undead. Despite a variance in quality, the show improved, with the third season being the best in the show’s history. Season four inexplicably switched gears as it followed “The Walking Dead”‘s Morgan Jones (Lennie James), placing the Clarks as side characters. The fall from grace began there.

“Fear the Walking Dead” season eight part one follows Morgan and his group as they fight PADRE, a mysterious group kidnapping children and training them to survive. After Morgan’s group spends most of the previous season looking for the infamous group, season eight begins with a time jump as Morgan searches for his compatriots, as well as his daughter.

The fundamental issue of “Fear the Walking Dead”’s latest episodes is the storyline’s repetitive nature. Fans have been clobbered with the formulaic trope in past seasons: the group is separated due to a common enemy and spends the entirety of the season looking for each other. Due to the usage of this cliché, the conflicts throughout the season feel painstakingly familiar and hold no intensity.

Paired with the familiar trope is a confusing time jump, which pushes the story eight years into the future and places characters in positions unrecognizable from the previous season’s conclusion. It seems the writers believed the time jump could explain the characters not acting like themselves, but it does offend the viewer’s intelligence.

Despite inconsistent writing in previous seasons, fans have remained loyal to the show due to its beloved characters. “Fear the Walking Dead” season eight-part one betrays the trust of the viewers by contorting the personalities of Morgan and his group.

The characters that fans have known from previous seasons are unrecognizable. Morgan, who ended last season with the goal of fighting PADRE, now begins working in tandem with the organization — including their service of taking children from parents. This is a stark departure from his actions in previous seasons.

Once more, this characterization could have worked if anything during the time jump was explored. However, the showrunners instead went for shock value which was immediately abandoned as the show proceeded.

PADRE, the antagonistic force of the season, suffers similar issues to previous villains in the show. Instead of villains and villainous groups existing across seasons, “Fear the Walking Dead” instead introduces a new group every season. This decision allows little room for the villains to breathe and grow. Although PADRE was teased previously, their goals and decisions leave the viewer feeling confused.

The final nail in the undead coffin for “Fear the Walking Dead” season eight-part one is the pacing. Due to the main characters being separated, the show jumps from storyline to tedious storyline, haphazardly connecting the plot points. The pacing of the show is simply what the showrunners require.

As was the case in the past, the show implements the superficial aspects of television well. The cinematography is as alluring as it was in previous seasons, and the cast is filled with actors that know the profession and love their work. Unfortunately, this isn’t enough to distract from the negative downpour of atrocious writing.

“The Walking Dead” aired its final episode last year and allowed for the fictional apocalyptic world to continue in spinoffs. Alongside “Fear the Walking Dead” are other shows such as “The Walking Dead: Dead City,” which aired its pilot episode on June 18. So the most loyal fans will continue to immerse themselves in the universe they’ve loved for over a decade.

Nevertheless, as the first spinoff embarks on its final chapter, “Fear the Walking Dead” season eight dismantles the love fans had for the show. The second part of the final season will air at an unknown time late this year. However, the destruction of characters and the played-out storylines will likely discourage fans from waiting at the edge of their seats.

Ismael’s rating: 1/5

Featured Illustration by Allie Garza