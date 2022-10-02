Featured union artist, former student creates groovy twists on surrealism

Artist and former student Emily Cavender creates album art, black light reactive work and psychedelic takes on surrealism through her brand Ominous Outlooks.

“I draw and I create through my imagination,” Cavender said. “I just kind of just follow where it takes me.”

Cavender also takes inspiration from the ‘60s and the ‘70s to create her groovy pieces. Her favorite band, The Beatles, is a big influence on her art.

“They inspire me because they’re very imaginative and they’re not afraid to push the boundaries, and that’s the kind of artist I want to be – the artist that has something abstract or surreal in a whole gallery full of hyperrealism,” Cavender said.

Cavender’s art has recently garnered more attention locally. Her work was displayed in the Union in early September, and she was also the August featured artist of the month at Tom’s Daiquiri Place.

“We really liked how she used a lot of vibrant colors in her work,” Anthony Gallegos, Tom’s Daquiri Place general manager and Denton resident, said. “Tom’s has a lot of neon and colored lights hanging from the ceilings. Her work really complemented and fit the vibe that we have.”

Though she creates art through traditional means, Cavender’s talents extend beyond the canvas. Her artistic abilities have led her to work with different mediums — including fibers. This is her favorite and most notable medium.

“I started [art] at 4 by coloring on the walls,” Cavender said. “But what really got me into fibers art, which is what I do mostly now, was making my American Girl Doll’s clothes. My best work is fibers.”

Cavender’s uniqueness and originality have not always been celebrated. At times, she doubted her own work because of the dominance hyperrealism has on the art industry.

During her time at the university’s studio art program, Cavender found it to be competitive and mainly focused on hyperrealist work. This pigeon-holed her into a type of art she did not personally connect with.

“Growing up, I honestly degraded myself as an artist because I could never do anything realistic,” Cavender said. “Because I’m an imaginative artist and I draw everything through my imagination […] it still sometimes takes me a while to accept my art.”

Despite feeling like the art world favors realism, Cavender continues to stick to her individuality and create out-of-the-box work. She said she aims to foster the change she wants to see in the art community.

“Right now in the art world everything is the same, and I want to diversify that,” Cavender said.

Cavender’s brand name, Ominous Outlooks, is a direct reflection of her desire to change the art scene through her vibrant, psychedelic style. The brand represents all of the different, objective viewpoints on her art.

“I want my art to be ominous because a lot of art pieces only have one meaning,” Cavender said. “I want anybody to be able to take what they need from the piece.”

The creative’s outlook on art resonates with people who believe there should be more acceptance of less traditional art styles. Cavender said she wants her work to inspire others to create the type of art they most enjoy making – not what they feel will be the most accepted.

“It’s refreshing to see someone who doesn’t succumb to the traditional art styles” art freshman Lillie Hickman said. “You don’t always see this type of originality every day and it’s inspiring. I really like it. She’s what the art scene needs right now.”

Featured Image: Surrealism artist Emily Cavender’s work is displayed in the Union Art Gallery. Photo by Hannah Bravenec