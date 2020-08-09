‘Feelin Weird’ podcast destigmatizes mental health through conversations

Kye Plant, a regular mental health podcast listener, decided in 2016 to start their podcast, “Feelin Weird” to specifically discuss things they were interested in or have gone through, such as mental health, identity and trauma. The plan was to have an hour and a half episode every month featuring a guest having an open conversation about themselves and how they cope.

“Feelin Weird” has now been running since then and can be found on Spotify. Despite the podcast being around four years old, each episode brings the same excitement and comfort that the first episodes did. The range of discussions on “Feelin Weird” is never ending, so anyone can find an episode that interests them. Plant makes each guest feel heard and understood, making listeners feel at ease even with difficult topics.

“The whole concept of this of this podcast is to break down taboos and stigmas related to gender, sexual orientation [and] mental illness, including things like anxiety, depression, ADHD, obsessive tendencies, abuse, trauma, the list goes on,” Plant said in their first episode back in 2016.

The podcast does an excellent job of being inclusive and diverse in topics, guests and stories, which genuinely sets “Feelin Weird” apart.

Plant’s July 30, 2020, episode discusses Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD). PMDD is a debilitating disorder in which someone experiences severe physical and emotional symptoms before and sometimes during a period. Plant explains they had never previously met the episode’s guest, Nicole, and had no idea what PMDD was, but there was still a kinship between them, almost like an unstated understanding.

Nicole said she was currently amid PMDD and that it feels like “a tunnel that sucks you in and feels like you’ll never get out.” She wanted other women with PMDD not to feel alone and know their experience will always be valid.

Throughout the entire conversation, Plant had check-ins with Nicole to make sure she felt comfortable and asked how she was feeling. This seemingly small act of kindness and understanding speaks volumes for the podcast and, more importantly, Plant’s knowledge of trauma and challenging topics.

“Feelin Weird” can be challenging to listen to at times due to the conversation topics. A trigger warning stated at the beginning of each episode helps people discern which episode might be too much. Listeners can learn about the experience and how different “taboo” topics affect people on a day-to-day basis. The podcast has an incredibly humanizing undertone that makes it feel more like an in-depth conversation with friends.

“The point is to make other people feel less weird because we all have these things, and there’s nothing good about keeping it to yourself,” Plant said. They emphasize understanding each guest’s feelings and story, rather than only learning about a topic through a textbook description.

“Feelin Weird” beautifully combines understanding a topic and the feelings of someone who struggles with said topic. Plant created a safe space through “Feelin Weird” and has provided many with the validation that society has not.

Final Rating: 4/5

Featured image: Courtesy “Feelin Weird”