FemmeFest ‘23 showcases drag, burlesque talents

Denton Pride kicked off last weekend with the second annual FemmeFest, a two-day festival that featured a wide range of both local and national drag and burlesque performers.

FemmeFest was founded last year by Marie de Menthe and Birdie Holly, burlesque performers and hosts of the “What The Femme!?” Podcast. The podcast, which started in 2019, is centered around interviewing queer artists about their identity and other topics related to the LGBTQ community.

The festival was held at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studio Friday, June 2 and Saturday, June 3. Friday was centered exclusively around drag kings, and Saturday for drag queens. Like last year’s festival, this year’s proceeds were donated to Denton Bail Fund and Texas Equal Access Fund.

“We decided last year that we wanted to do a drag and burlesque festival that was centered on queer performers,” de Menthe said. “You know there’s plenty of opportunities to catch drag and burlesque performances in DFW, but there aren’t many that are explicitly queer-centric. The queer community is very strong within the performer community, but there’s not a lot of focus on highlighting that aspect of the talent themselves.”

In addition to benefiting TEA and DBF, the event also included free STD and STI mobile testing from the Denton County Public Health. Other activities included DJ performances, a local business-sponsored raffle and hair tinsel and face gem applications. El Cucuy Burritos and Collie’s Kitchen provided the food trucks for the festival.

Both de Menthe and Holly had previously been performers and worked on the production team for the Texas Queerlesque Festival, which has not been held in several years, and the duo missed having that kind of space to celebrate queer talent.

The first FemmeFest lasted three days instead of two and had a more expansive schedule of activities, however was limited in space due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s event incorporated the entire venue to focus on the performances, with the indoor stage being used for the local showcase and the outdoor main stage being utilized for the headliners. After several years of experience in both the festival and nonprofit sector, de Menthe said she wanted to combine two fields to create FemmeFest.

“Denton loves to party and Denton loves to give back,” de Menthe said. “It’s kind of just molded […] into this […] festival that’s really meant to highlight the queer community in a way that we haven’t really seen in a long time in this area, while also using our art as a form of protest against everything that we’re dealing with right now.”

The theme for Friday was “Drag Kings of Emo Night.” Some kings took a more literal approach with inspiration from 2000’s emo style and bands like My Chemical Romance, while others dressed as horror characters like zombies or vampires. San Antonio troupe, Los MENtriosos, even incorporated fire dancing into their performance.

“I started working on the costume in the middle of April, doing bits and pieces here and there,” drag king and FemmeFest performer Psyril Cybin said. “I practiced a lot of my lip syncs in the car driving to work. Emo is such an important genre of music to so many people, so I knew I had to bring it.”

For Saturday, the theme was “Fétes Des Fémmes,” which allowed the performers to display what being “femme” means to them. Headliner’s showcase performers did their best to capture the audience’s attention — and plenty of tips. Some performances included a sword balancing dance act by Onyx Fury, a cowgirl-themed number from Domina Daemonium and a moth-costumed burlesque performance by Azúcar.

Stage manager and art director Georgie Peaches believes Denton’s drag scene is unique in the way that performers tend to branch out in their craft, rather than pigeonhole themselves into one type.

“We don’t really limit ourselves to one type of drag, we all kind of just perform whatever we feel like performing,” Peaches said.

Both days of FemmeFest ’23 fostered an accepting environment, with a number of performers advocating for various social causes, like body positivity, disability awareness and visibility for gender nonconforming people. Nova Martin, a 2024 candidate for Texas House District 64, was also present on Saturday, reading trans and sapphic poetry before the headline set that included performers like drag queen Kabrina D. Sierra.

“I’ve been performing for so long, it’s a blast,” Sierra said. “It’s a way for me to not be myself and to create this extra character that’s incredible. [Denton’s drag scene] is just such a sense of community that I had to be back here to be a part of it.”

Many of the weekend’s performers are members of Glitter Bomb Denton, a variety show which rotates its cast every performance season to showcase more local talent. The show will continue its run throughout Pride month and beyond every week at Rubber Gloves.

“The Denton drag scene is a scene of its own,” said Rex Luther, resident host of Glitter Bomb Denton and DFW drag king. “I find Dallas to be drag queen focused and more geared toward pop culture and for the masses. Denton is for the gays.”

Featured Image: Azucar performs at the outside stage of Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studio for Femme Fest on June 3, 2023.

Makayla Brown