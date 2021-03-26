Finding your fandom can be therapeutic

With “WandaVision” and “The Mandalorian” taking over pop culture recently, the Marvel and Star Wars fandoms are more prominent than ever. Finding a fanbase is an extremely hard thing to do, and when one is found, it opens up so many possibilities. No matter the fandom you choose, it is important to proceed with caution. More often than not, fans that you share a fandom with can be some of the meanest people in the world, and it is crucial to focus on the positive aspects of being in a fandom rather than being swallowed up by the negatives.

Being fully emerged in fandom is extremely satisfying because it feels like there is always something new to learn. A lot of fandoms have books and movies in order to be quickly versed, but some may not have things like that. A quick Google search can help you learn everything you need to know in order to learn about the fandom you are interested in. There are also way more fandoms than just the main three that get the most publicity. Marvel and Star Wars get a lot of attention from a majority of fans, along with DC Comics, but there are so many more than just those. Don’t feel like you have to attach yourself to a fandom that does not suit you. I promise, with enough digging and dedication, it is so rewarding to find something that perfectly fits your wants.

The biggest thing to worry about is the toxic areas of all fandoms. There are people out there that can not enjoy anything, and they have a tendency to make their presence known more than others. Going on any Twitter reply thread opens up doors to hate speech and ugly comments all over the place, and it is pretty discouraging, especially if it is a fandom you are really starting to become passionate about.

The internet is full of trolls and people who love to strip happiness from others. One example is the terrible DC Comics vs. Marvel Comics debate. I have noticed that a lot of DC fans will show up in the replies of Marvel-related tweets, just to bash everything related. Marvel fans do the same thing, especially with the new “Justice League” movie. I know it is almost impossible to avoid people like this, but it is possible to not let it stop you from loving what you love. This past year has shown us that latching onto what makes us happy is a great necessity, and nobody should be able to skew how you find your happiness.

These fandoms can lead you to meet awesome people. Social interaction has been extremely limited, and I have noticed that those little interactions with friends over Zoom have been so uplifting. Bonding with your friends over these fandoms and franchises is something that is so fun, and it can easily make things so much better for your mental health.

Over the last couple of months, I found myself discussing “WandaVision” on a weekly basis with friends, and those conversations were really fun and made me appreciate the show even more. You get out of it what you put into it, and it is fun putting effort into it all. There is something out there for everyone, and once you find that perfect piece of pop culture, it can change your life forever.

Featured Illustration by Pooja Patel