‘Fine hats for fine folks:’ Mallouf Hat Co. debuts in Denton

Pg 3 headline: Local hat shop continues Mallouf family’s local business legacy

Denton native Chrissy Mallouf has two loves in life — her hometown and hats. As co-owner of the new shop Mallouf Hat Co., she has combined those two passions into one local business.

The new store, located on 901 S. Elm St., is run by Chrissy and her husband, co-owner John Mallouf. Chrissy was inspired by the many fond memories of traveling and collecting unique hats at local hat shops along the way. She later noticed there were no stores meeting those needs in the Denton community.

“I just wanted to make those kinds of memories possible here in Denton,” Chrissy said.

To help spread this love across Denton, Chrissy wanted to add a new type of boutique to the local scene. The shop promises to offer “fine hats for fine folks,” all across the area.

“It’s very much a Denton kind of store,” Chrissy said. “It’s for everybody – it’s very diversified in style. We really could have a hat for anybody and everybody around this community”

Chrissy and John have worked toward setting up their shop since April. Hunting for store locations and inventory setbacks soon created challenges for the couple. However, Chrissy said the pair’s determination helped them get ready to open this summer.

John said he was amazed by the brand’s rapid growth and is even more excited about the store’s upcoming grand opening.

“It was frustrating to start with, but then now all of a sudden all the pieces are in place,” John said. “There was lot of excitement about us first opening the doors.”

Currently, the brick-and-mortar is having its soft opening. While a final date has not been chosen, Chrissy said Mallouf Hat Co. will hold its grand opening sometime in mid-July.

“We’re just excited to officially open up and share what we have,” Chrissy said. “We’re ready to set a new bar for exceptional service and doing whatever we can to please the people.”

The Malloufs have entrepreneurial history on both sides of the family. Chrissy said her grandfather was a big difference-maker in Denton. He owned 11 Piggly Wiggly supermarkets in the area before selling them in the 1990s and received the Otis L. Fowler Award from the Denton Chamber of Commerce. The award honors those whose “regular engagement in their business, profession, or calling” has made a significant impact on the community

John’s grandfather owned and operated a shoe shop in Chickasha, Oklahoma. Mallouf Hat Co.’s logo is partially inspired by the former family business.

Randi Skinner, university alumna and idea and marketing consultant at RS Consulting, worked with the Malloufs to create the store’s brand. She and the family found the Mallouf’s history to be a unique factor in creating their image in the community.

“It’s a passion project that Chrissy has had on [her] mind for so long, but it was also something that they wanted to continue this legacy of entrepreneurship that the Malloufs have had here in Denton for so long,” Skinner said. “We’ve used that inspiration to bring that essence and vibe into the brand.”

Chrissy believes what makes Mallouf Hat Co. special is the community it’s based in. She said she has loved interacting with faces old and new over a shared love for her store.

“It’s been refreshing,” Chrissy said. “I’m very grateful for the community that we live in. It’s been amazing seeing all the people that just want to support us and our family.”

To Chrissy, it is an honor to have the ability to give back to her community. Whether through her Denton real estate group or hat boutique, the connections Chrissy makes are what fuel her love for Denton and its people.

“It’s a people business,” Chrissy said. “You serve others, and that’s what you do. It’s all about the relationships you build.”

John said getting all of the quality products for a small business can be a challenge in the face of competing with big box stores. He hopes others can see the efforts put into Mallouf Hat Co. and gain a newfound appreciation for local shops.

“We want something we’re going to see on your Facebook, your Instagram, – something that’ll last you forever,” John said. “That kind of support is what helps us continue to get you that quality product.”

Through the shop’s products, Chrissy hopes others in the area are able to find a style that helps them feel good. She believes offering this space helps further her connection with others across Denton.

“I want people to want to come in here,” Chrissy said. “I want them to look at us and think ‘They’re local, they’re good.’”

As Mallouf Hat Co. grows, Chrissy hopes to continue helping her hometown in any way she can. She hopes to support and partner with local groups and nonprofits. In doing so, she believes the Malloufs and their brand will be offering their best to the Denton community.

“I feel like for any business owner when you’re giving back to your community, it comes back in return,” Chrissy said. “So for us, that’s what we want to do. We just want to set ourselves apart as being the local people. No matter what if there’s a need, we’re gonna fill it.”

Featured Image: Chrissy and John Mallouf pose inside of Mallouf Hats on June 27, 2022. Photo by Maria Crane