North Texas Daily

North Texas Daily

First-generation students

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

First-generation students

First-generation students
May 02
11:22 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Latest Issue
30th April, 2020

30th April, 2020

First-generation students experienced conflicting emotions as their plans to celebrate being the first in their family to get a degree were cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The university postponed all May commencement ceremonies because of public health concerns and has yet to announce when they will be rescheduled.

Anthropology senior Kelly Partin is also a non-traditional student in addition to a first-generation student. She graduated high school in 2009 and said getting this far has meant a lot.

Both Partin’s immediate and extended family intended to watch her graduate, and while they are disappointed by the circumstances, she said they are still proud.

“We’re fairly pragmatic folks, and I’ve stressed to them that I’d rather delay a ceremony than risk their health and that of others,” Partin said. “On the bright side, I’ll be going to grad school. so even if I don’t get to attend commencement for my undergraduate degree, I know I have another ceremony to look forward to. I’m just glad to have an education and that the university has taken steps to protect public health.”

Interdisciplinary studies senior Brenda Quiroz said she originally had trouble coming to terms with the fact that she could not graduate this May.

“As a first-generation student, it honestly meant the world to me to walk the stage, especially after all the hardships I have encountered along the way just to get here today,” Quiroz said. “Where I stand today was never in my vision a few years ago. All I wanted from graduation was for my family’s — and especially my mom’s — hard work to be paid off and me being able to say ‘Lo Hicimos,’ we did it.”

Although she felt overwhelmed by the cancellation, Quiroz said ultimately, her family eased her worries and helped her understand they are proud of her regardless.

For economics senior Mirian Garcia, graduation being postponed gave her a sense of “conflicting relief” due to circumstances with her father attending graduation.

“My father was in the process of renewing his passport when everything began to shut down,” Garcia said. “Now he has to wait until the U.S. Consulate opens back up.”

Now Garcia is waiting to hear when graduation will be rescheduled and she is not sure how it will impact her ability to celebrate with her family in the future.

“My graduation meant a lot to my family and they were planning to drive 10 hours for the ceremony,” Garcia said. “All I can do is hope that if the ceremony does get postponed, my father can get his passport and that my family has the financial resources to travel upstate to attend my graduation.”

Courtesy UNT First Generation Student Organization

Tags
Brooke ColomboCoronavirusfirst-generation studentsgraduation
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Brooke Colombo

Brooke Colombo

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Search Bar

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
THE DOSE: ‘Fetch the Bolt Cutters’ is a powerful statement on the connections we make with others 📝by… https://t.co/hCK26JAPfy

- 11 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
NEWS: SGA Vice President Deana Ayers speaks out against “toxic” dynamic among executive board members 📝by… https://t.co/ukCeMi8C5r

- 11 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
NEWS: GSC survey finds graduate students most concerned with academic, financial insecurity 📝by @BrookeColombo 📷by… https://t.co/ZjZIxVJtIH

- 11 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
NEWS: UNT awarded $29.01 million from CARES Act 📝by @BrookeColombo 📷by @ryanhalie https://t.co/H2GCbEHYLA

- 11 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @tarpwill: Let me tell you about some action films on Netflix that are not only fun, but better than #ExtractionNetflix.It’s up on @nt…

- 1 day ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

Flytedesk Ad

North Texas Daily © 2019

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram