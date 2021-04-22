Five Eagle Landing food hacks

By now you’ve probably already visited Eagle Landing, UNT’s newest and largest cafeteria — and if you haven’t, why not? The menu at Eagle Landing stays fairly consistent from day-to-day in each of its seven dining concepts, so even though students can enjoy a wide variety of foods from separate menus, they can eventually try everything the cafeteria has to offer.

If you’re feeling bored or uninspired after eating at Eagle Landing nonstop since its opening like I have, here’s a list of “food hacks” you can use at the cafeteria to spice up breakfast, lunch, dinner or even dessert.

Just as a quick reminder, Eagle Landing’s seven concepts are:

Wood Grill Denton, which serves freshly grilled burgers, chicken and fast food-style fries.

Avenue A, which offers homestyle options like fried chicken and pulled pork.

La Mesa, your one-stop shop for tacos and nachos.

Leaf – offering veggies, salads, soups and vegan options.

Bamboo Basil, which serves Asian-inspired dishes with fried rice and lo mein.

Clark Bakery, with pastries, deserts and ice cream.

Cibo Fresco, offering pizza and pasta.

Combining foods from different concepts can create some unique meals you may not have thought of before.

For breakfast

Breakfast tacos:

La Mesa offers a wide array of taco fillings and toppings, but none can satisfy a Texan’s hunger for breakfast tacos. If that’s what you’re craving, take a couple of tortillas filled with beans cheese from La Mesa and head over to Avenue A, which offers eggs and fried potatoes you can use for breakfast tacos. Add any extra toppings like pico de gallo or salsa and enjoy!

Lunch/Dinner

Nacho fries:

La Mesa and Avenue A can also help with this next recipe for nacho fries, a more decadent version of the nachos offered at La Mesa. Grab some thick-cut fries from Avenue A (or the shoestring fries from Wood Grill Denton) and cover them with queso, meat or taco toppings from La Mesa. If you’re not feeling like nachos, try adding some of the pulled pork and barbecue sauce from Avenue A.

Grilled cheese:

Did you know you could pick up a fresh grilled cheese at Avenue A? Did you also know that Leaf offers probably the best dipping sauce for grilled cheese known to man, tomato bisque? The two are a match made in heaven and perfect for a chilly day. In case you missed it, the soup station at Leaf is right beside the Bamboo Basil station.

Dessert

Cookie sandwich:

Clark Bakery offers a wide selection of cakes and pastries on one side and ice cream options on the other. If you really have a sweet tooth, try combining both sides with an ice cream cookie sandwich. Get a cup of your favorite ice cream and chocolate chip cookies and get to work, but try not to make a mess!

Ice cream float:

Eagle Landing’s new soda fountains are a step-up from other UNT cafeterias, offering a wider range of drinks and flavor additions, like cherry Coca-Cola. This gives you the ultimate template for any kind of ice cream float you desire. Combine root beer and ice cream for the classic root beer float, or orange soda and vanilla for a creamsicle float. We won’t judge.

Featured Image: A grilled cheese from Avenue A makes a perfect companion with tomato bisque from the soup section of Leaf. Image by Carter Mize