Five North Texas football players agree to terms with NFL teams as undrafted free agents

On Sunday, five former North Texas football players announced their intentions to sign onto NFL teams as undrafted free agents. These players included linebacker Ejodamen Ejiya, wide receiver Jalen Guyton, defensive lineman Roderick Young and cornerbacks Nate Brooks and Kemon Hall.

Former North Texas linebacker Brandon Garner gave his input on each of his teammates and their future in the NFL.

“I think all of our players went undrafted because of the school we went to,” Garner said. “I think people are going to see that our players can be really good in the NFL, like Jeffery Wilson and Zach Orr.”

Ejiya announced after the draft that he would sign with the Baltimore Ravens in a tweet on Sunday. During Ejiya’s time with North Texas, he accumulated 40.5 tackles for loss, second most in program history. He amassed a team-high 25 tackles for loss in his final season with the Mean Green, making him the single-season leader for most tackles for loss.

“He’s a really good player, he’s got all the intangibles pro teams are looking for,” Garner said. “I’m proud of him, I know he’s going to make a name for himself.”

It was reported via a tweet that Guyton would sign with the Dallas Cowboys. The Allen, Texas native helped win three straight Texas Class 6A state title games and maintained a 43-game winning streak with former quarterback Kyler Murray. During his time with North Texas, he played 26 games, caught 103 passes and threw 1,580 yards and 15 touchdowns.

“[Guyton]’s going to fit in, Jalen is really fast and he’s a bigger receiver than people realize,” Garner said. “He’s very strong, he works hard and keeps his head down and just works. That’s definitely the type of player [Dallas] is looking for and they’ve got that with Jalen.”

Cornerback Nate Brooks agreed to sign with the Green Bay Packers, according to a tweet he posted shortly after the conclusion of the draft. During his final year with North Texas, he was named to the Second Team All-Conference USA selection as well as a semifinalist for the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award. He earned a team-high six interceptions, good for third-most in FBS.

“It’s well deserved, [Brooks] had a lot of ups and downs in his college career,“ Garner said. “To see him in his senior year to end up on top as he did because his junior year was a little off with his knee injury, so seeing him come out and overcome that injury and become that player is just really cool to see.”

Cornerback Kemon Hall announced via a tweet that he would sign with the Los Angeles Chargers. Hall came on the scene in the first game of the year, intercepting Southern Methodist quarterback Ben Hicks on the second drive of the game and returning it for a touchdown. Hall was selected to first team All-Conference USA, ending the season with 48 tackles and ranked tenth in FBS in interceptions (five), two of which were returned for touchdowns.

“[Hall] will do really good with the Chargers,” Garner said. “He’ll probably fit in with their scheme, he’s a really physical corner and he works really really hard coming from JUCO. I have no doubt he’ll kill it in [Los Angeles].”

Defensive lineman Roderick Young reportedly agreed to terms as a free agent with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Young played 51 games during his time with the Mean Green, accumulating 134 total tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and a fumble recovery.

“[Young] will do really well, he’s a big, strong guy,” Garner said. “He can also move faster than a lot of people think he can. He’s a very intelligent player, so he’s going to learn a lot from a lot of people that are really good players at that position.”

Featured Image: Redshirt Junior wide reciever Jaylen Guyton catches pass and tries to elude a Southern Methodist defender after the catch on Sept. 1. File.