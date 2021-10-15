Five student resources for accessible reproductive healthcare
October 15
15:00 2021
A federal judge halted Texas legislation that banned abortions after six weeks in a 113-page order on Oct. 6.
Senate Bill 8, also known as the Texas Heartbeat Act, offered private citizens a $10,000 reward for accurate reports of any person caught attempting to help an individual seeking an abortion after the sixth week of pregnancy. The legislation has limited services offered by some North Texas nonprofits and drew a crowd of over 500 protestors during a rally at the Denton Courthouse-on-the-Square.
Abortion access and reproductive justice is now the center of a legal battle in Texas that has captured the attention of the country. To stay on top of the rapidly evolving situation, here are five local and national resources that university students can currently use to access reproductive healthcare.
1. Student Health and Wellness Center
Located on campus at Chestnut Hall, the Student Health and Wellness Center is a medical clinic that provides primary care and specialty services. Through the clinic, students can schedule birth control consultations with physicians, Pap smears and other specialty gynecological services. The SHWC also provides walk-in testing for sexually transmitted diseases without an appointment. A standard screening costs $65 and includes a urine test for chlamydia and gonorrhea and blood tests for HIV and syphilis.
Located on campus at Chestnut Hall, the Student Health and Wellness Center is a medical clinic that provides primary care and specialty services. Through the clinic, students can schedule birth control consultations with physicians, Pap smears and other specialty gynecological services. The SHWC also provides walk-in testing for sexually transmitted diseases without an appointment. A standard screening costs $65 and includes a urine test for chlamydia and gonorrhea and blood tests for HIV and syphilis.
Some students believe that the university is right to provide them and should continue supporting access to reproductive healthcare.
“I think that UNT should continue offering the services they do regardless of abortion access because the university should always be putting students’ health first,” media arts senior Gracie James said. “[UNT] should be offering services that assist students through unwanted pregnancies due to recent changes in accessibility.”
To access STD testing services, students can visit the SHWC during business hours, but more thorough examinations are available by appointment only. To schedule an appointment with a physician, students can call 940-565-2333 or visit the online patient portal at myosh.unt.edu.
2. Condom Club
The Condom Club is a resource provided by the Meadows Center for Health Resources to promote safe sex and access to contraceptives. By joining, students gain access to free, weekly safe sex kits containing products like condoms, lube, dental dams and more. Participation in the Condom Club program also includes access to Meadows Center team members who provide demonstrations on the appropriate uses of different contraceptive devices.
The Condom Club is a resource provided by the Meadows Center for Health Resources to promote safe sex and access to contraceptives. By joining, students gain access to free, weekly safe sex kits containing products like condoms, lube, dental dams and more. Participation in the Condom Club program also includes access to Meadows Center team members who provide demonstrations on the appropriate uses of different contraceptive devices.
“I feel that reproductive health services are essential, especially for our student population,” MCHR Assistant Director Kerry Stanhope said. “Many students reported limited education about reproductive health, while others had instructors tell them to abstain entirely and not worry about sex until marriage.”
The safe sex kits and more can be found in the MCHR office at Chestnut Hall Room 301 on Monday through Thursday at 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Fridays at 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The kits are also available at the new Condom Club vending machine located on the second floor of the University Union by Starbucks. Students can join Condom Club by completing a survey online at bit.ly/CondomClub2021.
“I think it is very important that UNT provides resources for reproductive healthcare,” media arts senior Tyler Brown said. “I have used resources from the Condom Club and done STD testing at UNT, which I am very grateful for.”
3. Planned Parenthood Denton Health Center
Planned Parenthood is another reproductive healthcare provider in the Denton area available to serve university students. With or without insurance, students can access services like abortion referrals, birth control consultations and STD testing.
Planned Parenthood provides services for LGBTQ+ individuals, patients who require Spanish language interpretation and anyone requiring a disability accommodation for a visit.
The Planned Parenthood Denton Health Center is located at 2436 S Interstate 35, Denton, TX 76205. To make an appointment, students can call 940-891-0737 or visit the website at plannedparenthood.org.
4. PlanCPills.org
Plan C is a nonprofit working to provide education on self-managed abortions. The organization is made up of public health advocates, researchers and reproductive rights activists. Since 2016, its website has provided information about the termination of early pregnancies.
Today, students can use Plan C to access information on the safety and efficacy of abortion pills, as well as where to find them. A complete guide on the availability and legality of abortion pills across all 50 states is available on the website to digitally flip through.
The Plan C website does not give medical advice or sell abortion pills directly. Students can visit plancpills.org to access all the resources the nonprofit provides.
5. SimpleHealth
SimpleHealth is one of many services that provide online birth control prescriptions. The automatic refills and free delivery it offers may be more appealing to students than other services.
SimpleHealth is one of many services that provide online birth control prescriptions. The automatic refills and free delivery it offers may be more appealing to students than other services.
Instead of an in-person appointment with a physician, SimpleHealth starts the process off with an online consultation with a doctor. The one-time consultation is $20. According to SimpleHealth’s website, birth control is a $0 copay with most insurance and starts at $7 per month without. The company provides various payment methods to fit an individual’s budget.
For more information on how to get started, students can access simplehealth.com at any time with or without insurance.
Featured Illustration by J. Robynn Aviles
There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?Write a comment