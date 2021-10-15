Five student resources for accessible reproductive healthcare

A federal judge halted Texas legislation that banned abortions after six weeks in a 113-page order on Oct. 6.

Senate Bill 8 , also known as the Texas Heartbeat Act, offered private citizens a $10,000 reward for accurate reports of any person caught attempting to help an individual seeking an abortion after the sixth week of pregnancy. The legislation has limited services offered by some North Texas nonprofits and drew a crowd of over 500 protestors during a rally at the Denton Courthouse-on-the-Square.

Abortion access and reproductive justice is now the center of a legal battle in Texas that has captured the attention of the country. To stay on top of the rapidly evolving situation, here are five local and national resources that university students can currently use to access reproductive healthcare.

1. Student Health and Wellness Center

Located on campus at Chestnut Hall, the Student Health and Wellness Center is a medical clinic that provides primary care and specialty services. Through the clinic, students can schedule birth control consultations with physicians, Pap smears and other specialty gynecological services. The SHWC also provides walk-in testing for sexually transmitted diseases without an appointment. A standard screening costs $65 and includes a urine test for chlamydia and gonorrhea and blood tests for HIV and syphilis.

Some students believe that the university is right to provide them and should continue supporting access to reproductive healthcare. “I think that UNT should continue offering the services they do regardless of abortion access because the university should always be putting students’ health first,” media arts senior Gracie James said. “[UNT] should be offering services that assist students through unwanted pregnancies due to recent changes in accessibility.”

To access STD testing services, students can visit the SHWC during business hours, but more thorough examinations are available by appointment only. To schedule an appointment with a physician, students can call 940-565-2333 or visit the online patient portal at myosh.unt.edu .

2. Condom Club

The Condom Club is a resource provided by the Meadows Center for Health Resources to promote safe sex and access to contraceptives. By joining, students gain access to free, weekly safe sex kits containing products like condoms, lube, dental dams and more. Participation in the Condom Club program also includes access to Meadows Center team members who provide demonstrations on the appropriate uses of different contraceptive devices.