Five things to do in Denton this summer

Now that summer is in full swing and a lot of us are vaccinated, many are looking for fun things to do this summer after spending the last year in isolation. Following are five activities to do in Denton this summer to pass the time and get out of the house:

Go on a walk

Denton is full of spots to get a breath of fresh air and get moving, with three of my favorite spots being South Lakes Park and Eureka Playground, North Lakes Park and Clear Creek Natural Heritage Center. South Lakes is located on the south side of Denton and has a concrete walking trail spanning 2.37 miles. On the other side of town, there’s also North Lakes, which consists of 2.17 miles of a hybrid-style path with concrete and soft surface trails. For a more ambitious walk, Clear Creek houses more than 2,900 acres of bottomland hardwood forest, upland prairie and aquatic habitats. Walkers can follow more than five miles of nature through various habitats to get immersed in nature and feel like you aren’t in Denton anymore.

2. Support a local business

Going shopping is always a fun way to pass the time, but it feels even better knowing that your purchases are helping a family keep their business’s doors open. With COVID-19 affecting small businesses across the country, it’s important to continue supporting them. Supporting locally also helps keep money in the community and contribute to the local economy. Shoppers can find local businesses on the Denton Square, on Hickory Street, in other spots in Denton or through Instagram or online websites. A list of local businesses in Denton can be found on the Denton Main Street Association’s website.

3. Get active

Being active does not always have to entail doing an intense workout or going outside — it can also include bowling, going to a trampoline park or rock climbing, which are especially good activities to do on a rainy day that would otherwise leave you stuck inside at home. Bowling is an inexpensive and timeless activity that Dentonites can engage in at Bowlero, University Lanes or Andy B’s. Make sure to check out their websites ahead of time and see if they have any deals going on that day. Altitude Trampoline Park is located off of I-35 in Denton, and people can visit and get some energy out while jumping with their friends. On weekends, Altitude has different events for people to attend and get a discounted rate with food, or people can visit any day and pay hourly to jump around and get their heart rate up. Rock climbing is another way to get active and socialize over an activity. UNT’s Pohl Recreation Center and Summit Climbing are two places in Denton to visit and practice bouldering.

4. Create something

Art is not only meant for people who consider themselves “artists” — anyone can participate and create something to keep forever. For a more guided approach, Painting With a Twist is right outside of the Square and provides people with an opportunity to spend a guided painting class with friends and have a keepsake to take home to remember the night. About 20 minutes down I-35 in Highland Village, Color Me Mine is a similar facility, but instead of painting on a canvas, guests get to paint a piece of pottery to keep. For those who want to take a more freestyle approach, you can buy canvases and paints from a craft store such as Michael’s, Jo-Ann or Thistle Creative Reuse and have your own painting day in by yourself or with a friend.

5. Take a class

Summer is the perfect time to pick up a new skill and build camaraderie while doing so. Denton has all sorts of unique places to learn new skills, such as Total Fitness Kickboxing, Twisted Bodies Pilates and Yoga and A Creative Art Studio. Total Fitness Kickboxing is located near Loop 288 and holds kickboxing classes throughout the day, with a free trial class for your first visit. Twisted Bodies is also a workout studio, but this one specializes in pole dancing and silks classes with multiple class times and types daily, with a free trial class as well. On the other hand, A Creative Art Studio is an art facility that holds classes and workshops in a variety of mediums, such as journal making, stained glass work, felting, jewelry and other types of art. Individuals interested in taking classes at any of the places mentioned can view the schedules and sign up on their websites.

Featured Illustration by J. Robynn Aviles