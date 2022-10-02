Flying Squirrel reopens with big changes after financial difficulties

Financial woes forced Flying Squirrel to close in June after being open for only six months, but the local cafe is back with a new mindset, menu and staff.

When they made the decision to close, the future was unknown. Owner Adam Hasley said he did not know if they would reopen, and the closure was anticipated to be indefinite. With an original rocky opening due to missing equipment and supply chain issues, things only got worse as the economy entered an inflationary period, he said.

“It’s never easy for any small businesses when you’re competing with national chains and companies that have been around for decades […] and closing was one of the hardest decisions,” Hasley said. “You pour your heart and soul into something and it doesn’t always work out. I had no idea what would happen with reopening — I just knew I didn’t have the resources to reopen.”

After being able to secure additional funding, Hasley gave Flying Squirrel another shot. The news of their reopening was announced in a tweet on July 28, and Hasley has not looked back since.

“We really just needed to make some changes at the most senior level to really ensure that our model was sustainable,” Hasley said. “It’s just such a different environment this time around, and we have a lot more sophistication in our processes.”

The restaurant had a soft opening for family and friends Aug. 27 and officially opened its doors to the public again on Aug. 31. Among the biggest changes made are a shift from a full-service model and a new menu.

“Now we’re shifting to counter service, so more of a fast-casual concept, and that was designed to make it much faster because in our location you have college students coming in between classes and you just wanna make sure that everything is fast,” Hasley said. “We’ve updated our menu as well, and this maintains that high standard of quality that we always had with our food, but it’s just much faster.”

Hasley said the change he is most proud of is an upgrade on their coffee. The restaurant now has an in-house roaster and local specialty coffee.

Support from the Denton community has been prevalent, and creative writing and film senior Sydney McClellon has become one of Flying Squirrel’s frequent customers.

“I’ve been going there every Tuesday this semester after my morning class to hang out and watch whatever they’re streaming on their TVs,” McClellon said. “I definitely recommend it to people as a chill spot to unwind either after class or before they have to go to their next one.”

University alum Anthony Rodriguez was an employee at Flying Squirrel up until their closure and continues to support them as a customer.

“Working there was really nice,” Rodriguez said. “Of all the food service jobs I’ve worked, it was the best. I try to go at least once a week in the morning for a coffee, and it’s a great start to my day. The food is great and reasonably priced, the staff is friendly and the atmosphere is comforting.”

Hasley said it is too soon to notice differences in sales but he feels confident in their new plan.

“It’s been humbling to get to where we had to close and equally as humbling to have another chance at reopening,” he said. “I’m really excited about where we’re at but more excited about where we’re going. We’re trending in the right direction, and we want to keep growing and we want to keep serving more and more people.”

Featured Image: The Flying Squirrel is open for customers on Sept. 30, 2022. Photo by Maria Crane