Follow these tips to stay healthy during flu season

We’re in the middle of the winter season which means we can expect colder air and sicker people. Though most residents agree that winter in Texas is basically summer without hot breezes, it doesn’t lessen the severity of said flu situation. There has been more than 246 confirmed flu cases in Denton county alone with one patient unfortunately dying from the illness, according to a report from communityimpact.com. With the rising amount of illnesses, here are a few tips that could prevent students from getting the flu.

Though it might sound simple, it is often overlooked that getting a healthy amount of sleep is key to fight the flu and illnesses in general. Sleeping helps the body build up a natural defense against illnesses, according to a study at upmc.com, which could be a reason why people feel sleepy when they are under the weather. This is the body’s subconscious defense mechanism.

It’s best to wash your hands immediately after touching surface areas like doorknobs and counters because chances are, loads of people have also touched those areas as well. People touch their face multiple times a day, whether they realize it or not, so it’s also a good idea not to touch one’s face in order to prevent germs from seeping into their eyes or mouth. It’s also important to avoid sanitizers like the plague, especially during the flu season because sanitizers weaken a person’s immune system since germs and bacteria become resistant to the antibacterial cleanser.

Not everyone likes it, but exercise is also known to help fight off sickness. White blood cells travel faster through the body and fight illnesses more effectively when people get even 30 minutes of cardio exercise like walking or biking and swimming, according to webmd.com. The exercise doesn’t have to be intense, just make sure to keep it at a moderate pace to get the best results possible. Now does that mean a sick person should try to get to the gym to squeeze in 30 minutes of moderate exercise? No way. A person is better off resting in bed because when they get sick, the body grows warmer which causes sweats that can combat the illness. Working out can delay recovery time.

People should also strive to have a healthier diet since the body uses energy to fight off infections and energy stored in our body comes from food. By consuming a rich amount of fruits and vegetables, a person can keep their immunity system in great shape since they are being provided a healthy amount of nutrients. Vitamin D is especially vital since it plays the biggest role in the functioning of the immunity system, according to a report by medicalnewstoday.com.

A negative effect of smoking regularly is a decrease in the body’s ability to fight the flu and other illnesses. Researchers at the Yale School of Medicine found that mice who were exposed to smoke from two cigarettes a day for two weeks showed an overreaction to the flu as opposed to mice who weren’t exposed to smoke, according to a report in the same article provided by medicalnewstoday.com. The researchers claimed that smokers do have the ability to fight off the virus, but the immune system overreacts to it.

Hopefully with these tips, students and Denton residents will be able to successfully prevent themselves from catching the flu.

Featured Illustration: Jeselle Farias