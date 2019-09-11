North Texas Daily

Food pantry and other programs set to relocate to Crumley Hall on Sept. 16

Food pantry and other programs set to relocate to Crumley Hall on Sept. 16

Food pantry and other programs set to relocate to Crumley Hall on Sept. 16
September 11
09:00 2019
Alongside the Suit Up and the Mean Green Gowns for Grads programs, the UNT Food Pantry will be moving to Crumley Hall on Sept. 16, according to a tweet sent out by the Pantry on Sept. 3.

“If [students] need “Suit Up” or whenever the time comes for graduation, they can all be familiar with just one location,” McGuinness said.  

At the beginning of the 2015 spring semester, the UNT Food Pantry began to help students with food insecurity. The original and current location of the Food Pantry is in Suite 409 in the University Union. 

One of the main changes that will come with the move is that the pantry will be housed in a bigger space, allowing for more donations for students who use the pantry. 

“We want to make sure we move from a small to a large suite effectively,” McGuinness said. “We are making sure we do this right, just to make sure we don’t confuse any students who need access to the pantry. 

A new feature the UNT Food Pantry is looking into adding is a refrigerator that would go towards helping any students that need access to refrigerated food items, such as milk or cheese.

McGuinness also said that the food pantry is looking into potentially extending their hours in the spring semester. 

After the pantry moves, donors will be able to go behind Crumley Hall and drop off any donations at the back dock. There will also be an awning to draw donors’ attention for them to know where to go to make their donation.  

Featured Illustration: Jeselle Farias

Tags
University UnionUNT Food Pantry
