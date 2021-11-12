Football chasing bowl dream after keeping season alive with two wins a row

North Texas football has found itself in a do-or-die situation as the team’s bowl eligibility lies in the balance. With a record of 3-6, the Mean Green must win out to reach the necessary six-win mark in order to make a bowl game.

Per NCAA rules, a team must reach at least six wins, or finish .500 in order to become eligible for postseason bowl competitions. Primarily, seven-win teams are taken first to bowls, then the remaining six-win teams are selected based on a number of factors ranging from strength to academics.

Surpassing the six-win mark will be no easy feat for the Mean Green, something that head coach Seth Littrell said he is well aware of.

“Our team understands our backs are against the wall and there’s no room for error,” Littrell said following his team’s sixth loss of the season in October. “If you try to look at it that way, you’ll overlook the things that are really important.”

The team has been on the lucky side of making a bowl twice in the last decade – the Mean Green made the 2015 Heart of Dallas Bowl after a 5-7 season due to academic excellence, and in 2020 the team reached the Myrtle Beach Bowl with a 4-5 record.

Since Littrell’s press conference following the loss versus Liberty University, the team has seemed to turn a corner, winning its last two games – a close overtime win over Rice University and a win versus The University of Southern Mississippi.

The next two games for the Mean Green are also in the favor of North Texas according to ESPN’s Football Power Index, which is a 100-scale metric used to predict the probability of football games.

According to FPI, North Texas has a 61 percent chance of beating The University of Texas-El Paso this weekend and a 64 percent chance to beat Florida International University the following week.

Assuming FPI is proven right and North Texas defeats both UTEP and FIU, the final game of the season possesses one of the greatest challenges the Mean Green will face–beating The University of Texas-San Antonio, which FPI only gives North Texas a 14 percent chance of doing.

UTSA has been the only ranked team in Conference USA this season and is one of eight still undefeated teams in the whole of FBS-I. It is possible that the Roadrunners come into Denton 11-0 with a chance at being recognized in the College Football Playoffs top 25. There will need to be an upset against UTSA in order to reach the six win goal.

The team knows that the road to a bowl game is long – but junior offensive lineman Manase Mose is confident that the team is ready to embark on the journey.

“I think the feeling around the locker room is that everyone is hungry,” Mose said. “[the Team’s] wanting another win to accomplish our goal of getting into a bowl game.”

If the team pulls off the six wins in a row, it would be the first time the team did so since 2004, when the Mean Green won seven straight Sun Belt Conference games en route to a 7-5 season under former head coach Darrell Dickey.

With the win count at three, the Mean Green are halfway there to their ultimate goal to save a season that seemed hopeless just last month.

“Back-to-back wins feel good,” sophomore quarterback Austin Aune said. “I feel like with these wins, we have some good momentum.”

Featured Image: Mean Green wider receiver Roderic Burns (14) catches the ball at Rice Stadium on Oct. 30, 2021. Photo by Zach Del Bello