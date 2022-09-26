Football ends non-conference play with a loss

Football lost its final non-conference game of the season 44-34 to the University of Memphis on Saturday.

“I still believe we can make a great run in conference [play],” head coach Seth Littrell said. “I think we made a big step today — we’ve got to clean some things up.”

The North Texas (2-3, 1-0 Conference USA) defense began the game by forcing a turnover on downs in Memphis (3-1, 1-0 American Athletic Conference) territory, which led to a 26-yard field goal by senior kicker Ethan Mooney.

After both defenses forced punts, the Tigers put together a scoring drive. Memphis quarterback Seth Henigan connected with redshirt junior tight end Caden Prieskorn for an eight-yard touchdown, making the score 6-3 after a missed extra point.

The Mean Green responded with a 20-yard touchdown pass to junior receiver Jyaire Shorter to take a 10-6 lead. Shorter finished with two catches in the game for 38 yards.

Henigan threw another touchdown pass with 11:50 left in the second quarter to redshirt junior receiver Javon Ivory. Henigan finished with 141 yards and a pick to go, after throwing for 360 yards and 415 yards the previous two weeks.

Junior quarterback Austin Aune led North Texas down the field with 56 seconds left in the second quarter. Senior kicker Ethan Mooney kicked a 36-yard field goal to put the team within seven points at the half. Aune tallied 371 yards and three touchdowns through the air in the contest.

Aune threw a pick-six to redshirt senior Tiger defensive back Jaylon Allen in North Texas territory early in the third quarter. Later in the quarter, Aune hit sophomore receiver Jordan Smart for a 25-yard gain, setting up sophomore receiver Damon Ward Jr for an 11-yard touchdown catch. Smart, who did not record a stat in any of the Mean Green’s previous games, led the team in receiving yards with 82 on four catches.

Memphis pulled ahead early in the fourth quarter thanks to a second Austin Aune pick-six, which fifth-year Tiger senior Xavier Cullens took to the end zone. Memphis recovered an errant snap by senior North Texas center Manase Mose at the nine-yard line, which resulted in another score.

North Texas rallied with two touchdowns of its own in the fourth quarter, but a failed onside kick sealed the game for the Tigers.

“Poor execution,” Littrell said. “We’ve got to put these guys in the right situations too. That’s [the coaching staff’s] job week to week, that we’re getting the right calls in critical situations.”

Third down conversions and turnovers played a role for both teams. The Mean Green converted 20 percent of their third downs, and the Tigers completed less than 17 percent of theirs. Both teams attempted unsuccessful fourth down conversions, with Memphis’ coming on its first drive of the game.

North Texas notched its first interception of the season by picking off Henigan on the first play of a Memphis drive early in the first quarter. Memphis converted their three takeaways into 21 points, increasing its streak of forcing at least one turnover to nine games. Mean Green opponents have picked off North Texas seven times and forced four fumbles at this point in the season.

“I think we learned and we grew this week,” Littrell said. “I think we’re a better football team this week than we were the week before. We got a good group of young men who are going to fight hard, fight together, and bounce back.”

North Texas faces Florida Atlantic University (2-2, 1-0 C-USA) at home on Oct. 1 to begin the conference-only portion of their schedule.

Image Source: Mean Green Sports