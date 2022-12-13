Football hires Eric Morris as new head coach

The university hired Eric Morris as its 20th football head coach in program history Tuesday afternoon.

In 2022, Morris was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for Washington State University. The Cougars posted a 7-5 record this season, going 4-5 against fellow Pac-12 Conference opponents.

In a statement released on Tuesday, athletic director Jared Mosley said Morris stood out among other interviewed candidates.

“We are truly excited to welcome Coach Eric Morris and his family to North Texas,” Mosley said. “From early in our process Eric was able to clearly articulate his vision for UNT and what we can do in the short term to build momentum as we transition to the American Athletic Conference. Among a deep and talented pool of candidates Eric distinguished himself with his great energy and strong track record as a championship head coach and a proven developer of talent. As a Texas native, he has deep relationships across the state, and he understands the importance of connecting with campus and the local community.”

Morris began his coaching career as a graduate assistant for the University of Houston in 2010 before becoming the wide receivers coach for Washington State for the 2012 season. Morris began his tenure as offensive coordinator for his alma mater Texas Tech University. From 2013 to 2017, Morris coached the likes of Patrick Mahomes, DeAndré Washington, and Jakeem Grant, who together averaged 579.5 yards a game in 2015 — good for second-best in the country that season.

Morris took his first head coaching job at the University of the Incarnate Word in 2018, where he led the team to a Southland Conference championship and its first FCS playoff appearance in program history. In 2021, Morris again took the Cardinals to the FCS playoffs after winning the conference championship.

Morris will make his debut next season for the Mean Green in the program’s first game in the American Athletic Conference. Defensive coordinator Phil Bennett will serve as interim head coach when the team plays Boise State University in the Frisco Bowl on Saturday.

North Texas hired Mosley as the school’s new athletic director last Saturday after Wren Baker left for West Virginia University on Nov. 30. The offensive coordinator position has yet to be filled after Mike Bloesch left to become University of California-Berkeley’s offensive line coach. From Texas, Morris’ hiring is a return home for the new head coach.

“I am incredibly honored to be the head football coach at North Texas,” Morris said. “I am humbled and grateful for the opportunity given to me by Jared Mosley and President Smatresk to lead UNT Football into a new era in The American. As a native Texan, I understand the pride and standard of Mean Green football and I am humbled to be able to lead this storied program. My wife, Maggie, and our boys are so excited to return home. We can’t wait to meet the team and get to work.”

