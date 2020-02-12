Football hires new defensive line coach, Eric Mathies

After electing to fire former defensive line coach Marc Yellock on Dec. 30, 2019, head coach Seth Littrell announced the hiring of former Florida Atlantic defensive line coach Eric Mathies, who will resume the same position in Denton.

“I’m really looking forward to bringing Coach Mathies into the fold,” Littrell said in a press release. “His experience as a strong recruiter and his ability to develop players are going to help us immediately. He’s also someone who is very familiar with Coach [Clint] Bowen’s philosophy from their time together at Western Kentucky, as well as the Conference USA landscape, and I can’t wait to bring him into our culture here in Denton.”

During Mathies’ time in Boca Raton (2017-18), he was promoted to recruiting coordinator on top of his responsibilities as a defensive line coach. In his first season as defensive line coach for Florida Atlantic, each of his starters garnered a Conference USA Honorable mention. In 2018, he helped lead an Owl’s defensive line to 23 total sacks.

Before coaching for Florida Atlantic, he coached in South Florida (2013-16) where he had the same responsibilities as recruiting coordinator and coaching the defensive line.

Courtesy Mean Green Sports