Football: Mike Bloesch hired as co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach

North Texas football announced the hiring of former offensive line coach from Tulsa, Mike Bloesch Wednesday, Jan. 29, according to a press release by Mean Green Sports News. Bloesch takes on the role as a co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach. In his five seasons at Tulsa, Bloesch started out as an offensive quality control coach in his first season with the Golden Hurricanes in 2015, later becoming the offensive line coach the following four seasons.

“Being able to bring a successful up-and-coming coach like Mike Bloesch to Denton is very exciting,” head coach Seth Littrell said. “He has a sharp offensive mind and has done a tremendous job throughout his career at identifying talent and then developing it. I can’t wait to get him into our culture and see him continue to excel as a member of our program.”

As a first-year offensive line coach in 2016, Tulsa set an NCAA Division I record for having a 3,000-yard passer, two 1,000-yard rushers and two 1,000-yard receivers in the same season. The team had a 10-3 record that season scoring 40 points or more in 10 games. Bloesch coached four offensive linemen with American Athletic Conference honors during his tenure.

Before coaching at Tulsa, Bloesch spent the 2014 season as an offensive analyst at his alma mater, Houston. Bloesch’s position at Houston required support for the offensive coaching staff including video analysis, scouting and analytical support.

Bloesch began his coaching career in 2009 at Temple High School, winning consecutive district titles. He later spent three seasons as the offensive coordinator at Temple High School between 2011 and 2013, winning district 8-5A in his final season while averaging 44 points and 512 offensive yards per game. Bloesch also served as the school’s powerlifting head coach.

Bloesch played at Houston under head coaches Art Briles and Kevin Sumlin in his four years while earning Conference USA honorable mention honors in 2007 and 2008 as an offensive guard.

Courtesy Mean Green Sports