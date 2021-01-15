Football: North Texas faces numerous players entering transfer portal and two defensive coaches parting ways

Throughout Thursday the North Texas football program had six players enter the transfer portal including cornerbacks coach Clay Jennings and defensive line coach Eric Mathies not returning for the 2021 season. Earlier in the month, former defensive coordinator Clint Bowen parted ways with the North Texas coaching staff.

The five players who entered the transfer portal were offensive lineman Brian Parish, wide receiver Greg White, safety Makyle Sanders, linebacker Chris Thornton, cornerback Cam Johnson and defensive tackle Bryce English.

Parish announced in October he would opt out of the rest of the 2020 football season due to health concerns within his family with plans to rejoin the team in the spring semester. Thursday afternoon he shared on Twitter his move to the transfer portal. The 6-foot-5 Arlington native appeared in 10 games for the Mean Green in 2019, while appearing in three games in 2018.

White was the second player to announce his decision to the transfer portal over Twitter. The junior wideout had 531 career yards and one touchdown with the Mean Green.

Sanders leaves North Texas after leading the team with 68 tackles (44 solo tackles), in addition to two interceptions and a fumble recovery. He became a starter in 2019 for the Mean Green defense recording 38 tackles, three tackles for loss, three pass breakups, an interception and one fumble recovery in 10 games.

Thornton finished his career with North Texas after playing in 2019 and 2020 with 14 tackles in 15 career games.

Johnson tallied 49 tackles and two pass break-ups at the cornerback slot in 2020 while starting in nine games, all in which he started. He was a starter on the defense in 2019 and recorded 58 tackles and four pass break-ups. Johnson appeared in 26 games combined as a freshman and sophomore recording 34 tackles.

English recorded 13 tackles, a tackle for loss, a half-sack and one quarterback hurry in nine appearances during the 2018 season when he last appeared. In 2019 he appeared in one game against Abilene Christian and tallied one tackle. He was unable to play during the 2016 season due to NCAA redshirt ruling and missed the 2017 season to a season-ending injury.

As of Thursday evening, North Texas is vacant at the defensive coordinator, cornerbacks and defensive line coach.

