North Texas Daily

North Texas Daily

Football: North Texas faces numerous players entering transfer portal and two defensive coaches parting ways

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Football: North Texas faces numerous players entering transfer portal and two defensive coaches parting ways

Football: North Texas faces numerous players entering transfer portal and two defensive coaches parting ways
January 15
00:12 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Latest Issue
3rd December, 2020

3rd December, 2020

Throughout Thursday the North Texas football program had six players enter the transfer portal including cornerbacks coach Clay Jennings and defensive line coach Eric Mathies not returning for the 2021 season. Earlier in the month, former defensive coordinator Clint Bowen parted ways with the North Texas coaching staff.

The five players who entered the transfer portal were offensive lineman Brian Parish, wide receiver Greg White, safety Makyle Sanders, linebacker Chris Thornton, cornerback Cam Johnson and defensive tackle Bryce English.

Parish announced in October he would opt out of the rest of the 2020 football season due to health concerns within his family with plans to rejoin the team in the spring semester. Thursday afternoon he shared on Twitter his move to the transfer portal. The 6-foot-5 Arlington native appeared in 10 games for the Mean Green in 2019, while appearing in three games in 2018.

White was the second player to announce his decision to the transfer portal over Twitter. The junior wideout had 531 career yards and one touchdown with the Mean Green.

Sanders leaves North Texas after leading the team with 68 tackles (44 solo tackles), in addition to two interceptions and a fumble recovery. He became a starter in 2019 for the Mean Green defense recording  38 tackles, three tackles for loss, three pass breakups, an interception and one fumble recovery in 10 games.

Thornton finished his career with North Texas after playing in 2019 and 2020 with 14 tackles in 15 career games.

Johnson tallied 49 tackles and two pass break-ups at the cornerback slot in 2020 while starting in nine games, all in which he started. He was a starter on the defense in 2019 and recorded 58 tackles and four pass break-ups. Johnson appeared in 26 games combined as a freshman and sophomore recording 34 tackles.

English recorded 13 tackles, a tackle for loss, a half-sack and one quarterback hurry in nine appearances during the 2018 season when he last appeared. In 2019 he appeared in one game against Abilene Christian and tallied one tackle. He was unable to play during the 2016 season due to NCAA redshirt ruling and missed the 2017 season to a season-ending injury.

As of Thursday evening, North Texas is vacant at the defensive coordinator, cornerbacks and defensive line coach.

Featured Image: Located next to the Waranch Tennis Complex is the Track and Field Soccer Complex on Nov. 11, 2020. Image by Zachary Thomas

Tags
footballmean green footballsportsunt football
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Preston Rios

Preston Rios

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Search Bar

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RECAP: Men’s basketball asserts their will on defense in 30-point win over UTEP📝 @JohnFields0 📸 @Tzac24 https://t.co/80Se1p5u1G

- 1 hour ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
Football: North Texas faces numerous players entering transfer portal and two defensive coaches parting ways📝 @prestonrios_ 📸 @Tzac24 https://t.co/KYOAjUywh6

- 17 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
@marialawsonn: Interested in becoming a writer for @ntdaily? DM me for more info about how to join!! We have arts and life, news, sports and opinion sections. It’s a great way to get journalism experience and build your portfolio!

- 1 day ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
NEWS: Mayborn School of Journalism receives $500,000 NBC grant📝 @IleanaGarnand 📸 @ricardovazg https://t.co/MnJendk7NO

- 1 day ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
@kiarastclair_: Also, you don’t have to be a journalism major to join! We accept staffers from all majors, experience levels and backgrounds! We have news, arts and life, sports and opinion sections!

- 2 days ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

Flytedesk Ad

North Texas Daily © 2019

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram