RECAP: Football secures second place in conference standings with key win over Western Kentucky

Football took control of second place in Conference USA with a 40-13 win over Western Kentucky University on Saturday.

North Texas (5-4, 4-1 C-USA) and the Hilltoppers (5-4, 3-2 C-USA) were tied for second place in conference standings going into the game. This was the Mean Green’s first win against Western Kentucky since 2010.

“All three phases did an unbelievable job,” head coach Seth Littrell said. “You do not come on the road like this and beat a team like Western Kentucky at their place unless you are playing really well.”

North Texas scored touchdowns on its first two drives of the game, starting with a 28-yard screen pass to junior wide receiver Kaylon Horton. Junior quarterback Austin Aune threw another on the next drive with a 56-yard pass to sophomore receiver Damon Ward Jr.

Sophomore quarterback Stone Earle was called in at times during the second half. Earle went 2-2 for 23 yards and rushed for 20 yards.

“[We were] trying to get a different Wildcat package in there, take some pressure off our offense,” Littrell said. “[Defenses] are really packed in and hard set [on] stopping the run and we are being explosive [on] the perimeter in the passing game.”

The Mean Green running game bounced back after rushing for 22 yards against the University of Texas-San Antonio (6-2, 4-0 C-USA). Sophomore running backs Ayo Adeyi and Ikaika Ragsdale led the team with 72 and 61 yards, respectively, and both ran for a touchdown. Sophomore running back Oscar Adaway III was injured in the second half and helped off the field by the Mean Green athletic staff.

After going into halftime with a 20-13 lead, the Mean Green defense held the Hilltoppers offense — which came into the game averaging 34.5 points per game — to zero points in the second half. North Texas ran 13 fewer plays than Western Kentucky and out-gained them by 70 yards.

Early in the third quarter, the Hilltoppers drove 83 yards down the field on 19 plays in eight minutes to set up a 29-yard field goal, which was missed wide left by junior kicker Brayden Narveson.

On the first drive of the fourth quarter, Western Kentucky drove to the Mean Green 25-yard line, where sophomore defensive back Logan Wilson picked off graduate quarterback Austin Reed to prevent the Hilltoppers from scoring. North Texas defensive backs had eight pass breakups in the contest.

“[Wilson] was unbelievable,” Littrell said. “He made a lot of plays, [sophomore defensive back] Ridge [Texada] made a lot of plays — we played a complete game tonight.”

The Mean Green committed no turnovers in the game compared to Western Kentucky’s two, an interception and a fumble. The Hilltoppers had 11 picks the year before the game. Western Kentucky committed nine penalties, resulting in 72 yards lost.

Senior kicker Ethan Mooney made a field goal and four extra points for North Texas in the contest. After a five-yard touchdown pass from Aune to Ragsdale, Mooney had his extra point blocked, snapping his streak of 133 successful point after attempts dating back to last season.

On Nov. 5, North Texas will face Florida International University (4-4, 2-2 C-USA). The Panthers lost to the Hilltoppers 73-0 in the third week of the season, but have won their last two conference games against the University of North Carolina—Charlotte and Louisiana Tech University.

