Football sees Murphy twins enter the transfer portal

Following a string of entries to the transfer portal this offseason, the football team has now lost two defensive standouts in redshirt freshman defensive ends Grayson Murphy and Gabriel Murphy.

Playing in all 13 games last season, the twin brothers were key in the Mean Green defense, combining for 90 tackles, 15.5 sacks and 17 hurries while anchoring the defensive line.

In the penultimate game of the 2021 season versus the University of Texas-San Antonio, the Murphys played an integral role in the upset victory. The two combined for seven tackles and four sacks with three coming from Grayson.

The pair joined North Texas in 2019 from Bishop Lynch High School in Dallas, Texas, redshirting their first year before playing in a majority of games in the 2020 season.

Their transfer comes after a series of North Texas players entered the portal in the last two days. Starting offensive tackle Jacob Brammer entered the portal on Wednesday night and sophomore quarterback Kason Martin entered earlier on Thursday.

The Mean Green finished 6-7 last season, winning their final five regular season games before falling 27-14 to the University of Miami (Ohio) at the Frisco Football Classic.

The Murphy twins recorded 12 tackles and two sacks in the loss.

Image source Mean Green Sports/Manny Flores