Foreign countries should maintain sole power over their nation’s resources without harassment

America is no stranger to hiding true intentions when dealing with foreign affairs. Currently, United States Republican politicians seek to send special forces to the southern border to fight the fentanyl crisis. This hyper fixation on the border comes after Mexico discovered it is sitting on 1.7 million tonnes of lithium. This great discovery by Bacanora Lithium, a lithium mine in Sonora, led President Andrés Manuel López Obrador of Mexico to nationalize lithium to avoid exploitation by foreign powers, including America.

Lithium is in high demand, mainly used for the production of electric vehicle batteries. Restricted access to the material worldwide, combined with the nationalization by Mexico, has created a target on their backs from countries looking for lithium.

America has been vocal about its desire to acquire the lithium Mexico has. They believe Mexico does not have the technology America has to extract the materials, and should rely on their North American neighbors to help manufacture this material. The U.S. received the news of its nationalization in great distaste, which caused the country to look for other ways to get their hands on the desired material.

The idea of a potential invasion at the southern border came from GOP politicians, who believe the military should intervene at the border and handle the growing fentanyl crisis. They want to declare Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organizations and use this rationale to potentially invade Mexico — every GOP candidate has endorsed the idea.

Fentanyl has increasingly become a problem in America, with deaths amounting to 67,325 in 2021 alone. This crisis is being blamed on Mexico’s drug cartels, and politicians want to be able to destroy and attack any labs manufacturing them. At the GOP presidential primary debate, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said his first act as president would be to send special forces to eliminate any drug labs or cartel operations in Mexico.

DeSantis’ idea would be absurd to carry out, seeing as Mexico is a neighboring country and one of America’s largest trading partners. Starting a war with them would be a big mistake and America would pay the price. This is when Mexico starts to face more pressure, and when America tries to find different ways to justify their actions. Since Mexico has nationalized lithium, American companies legally cannot come in and withhold any of it. The lithium reserve valued at over $600 billion is not within their reach.

American corporations who have donated a lot of money to the GOP have been waiting impatiently for greater access to the resource. Once AMLO had accelerated the process of nationalization, they turned to the politicians they funded to help push their agenda.

The Economist, a right-leaning magazine, published an article blaming the Green Revolution on Mexico and other Latin countries for not letting them come in and extract their resources. Similarly, the Council on Foreign Relations had an article on how Mexico’s decision will hurt North America. Their reasoning is that Mexico needs the private sector in order to know how to extract the materials, since their lithium deposits are harder to mine.

They see Mexico as incompetent and unworthy of being under control of their own resources. They believe they could do more with their materials than they could. When they can’t strong-arm a country, they will use the politicians they bought to demonize them and get what they want.

Despite this, Mexico stands firm and will not allow these threats and politicians to bully them. Mexico’s president came to this decision because he wants the country to prosper with its ownership over its resources and materials, rather than foreign powers holding major stakes in their lithium game. AMLO said he wants the country to be the sole owner of the lithium.

Lithium should benefit Mexico and its citizens first before any other country. They are even open to partnerships, but those partnerships will not outweigh the countries’ ownership.

Mexico currently wants to create an electric battery industrial park in the center of their country, near large supplying automotive plants. Here, multiple lithium battery manufacturers can set up their business, most notably Tesla which has been communicating with Mexico’s government for months now.

Mexico’s move will help the economy of their country immensely. This is how any country with valuable resources should act, instead of being forced to give up its resources. A country has every right to hold the resources in its lands.

Despite whatever internal issues a country has, its resources should remain in its control. Outside countries have no authority over foreign resources, and their political views should hold no weight over a country’s decisions regarding their resources.

Featured Illustration by Bella DuBose