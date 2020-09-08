Former North Texas LB Joe Ozougwu to enter transfer portal
Former Alief Taylor High School and Mean Green linebacker Joe Ozougwu has entered the NCAA transfer portal as of Tuesday afternoon, according to 247 Sports.
Ozougwu is a red-shirt senior who recorded 42 tackles, five tackles-for-loss, three sacks, three quarterback hurries and a pass break-up in 10 games with the Mean Green in 2019.
In 2018 Ozougwu played in all 13 games and recorded 29 tackles (18 solos), 7 tackles-for-loss, 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble, four quarterback hurries and a pass break-up.
For his freshman season in 2017, he earned a spot on the Conference USA All-Freshman team totaling 18 tackles, 5 tackles-for-loss, 2 sacks and a forced fumble.
This article will be updated after Ozougwu announces the program he chooses to play for.
Courtesy Colin Mitchell, 247Sports
There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?Write a comment