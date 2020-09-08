North Texas Daily

Former North Texas LB Joe Ozougwu to enter transfer portal

Former North Texas LB Joe Ozougwu to enter transfer portal

September 08
21:30 2020
Former Alief Taylor High School and Mean Green linebacker Joe Ozougwu has entered the NCAA transfer portal as of Tuesday afternoon, according to 247 Sports.

Ozougwu is a red-shirt senior who recorded 42 tackles, five tackles-for-loss, three sacks, three quarterback hurries and a pass break-up in 10 games with the Mean Green in 2019.

In 2018 Ozougwu played in all 13 games and recorded 29 tackles (18 solos), 7 tackles-for-loss, 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble, four quarterback hurries and a pass break-up.

For his freshman season in 2017, he earned a spot on the Conference USA All-Freshman team totaling 18 tackles, 5 tackles-for-loss, 2 sacks and a forced fumble.

This article will be updated after Ozougwu announces the program he chooses to play for.

Courtesy Colin Mitchell, 247Sports

247 SportsJoe Ozougwu
