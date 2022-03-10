North Texas Daily

North Texas Daily

Fort Worth pro-Ukrainian rally hopes to draw Biden’s attention

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Fort Worth pro-Ukrainian rally hopes to draw Biden’s attention

Fort Worth pro-Ukrainian rally hopes to draw Biden’s attention
March 10
13:15 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Residents from the North Texas area rallied in support of Ukraine on Tuesday in an attempt to grab President Biden’s attention as he gave a speech at the Fort Worth VA Clinic.

The event saw over a dozen people gathered near Interstate 20, near Loop 820. The rally was composed of people mostly from the North Texas area, with Ukrainian and American citizens alike coming out in solidarity for their loved ones back in Ukraine.

“I’m just out here trying to let Biden know that the people of DFW care about Ukraine and that we’re not just going to pretend it’s not happening,” said Gwyneth Kemp, a U.S.-born Fort Worth resident. Kemp said she attended the event in support of one of her best friends, who is currently trapped in a Ukrainian city surrounded by the Russian military.

Some Ukrainian nationals who are currently unable to return home were present at the event. Olena Kuvychka, who was visiting friends in the U.S., was supposed to fly back to Ukraine on Monday. After Kuvychka learned her flight was canceled, she decided to take up a sign and join the rally. She was previously displaced in 2014 after Russia invaded Crimea and had to relocate to Kyiv.

“We have a very close Ukrainian community everywhere, especially in Texas,” Kuvychka said. “I believe that everyone understands that these are just political games.”

The rally at the Veterans Affairs hospital was one of multiple that have been hosted by Fort Worth locals in the past few weeks, gathering the support of both Ukrainian immigrants and U.S.-born citizens.

“We’ve been to a few similar events in Fort Worth, at the courthouse [and] Sundance Square,” Ukrainian immigrant Lyudmila Kuchurivski said. She has been in the United States for 23 years and came out to the rally with a sign that read “Peace in Ukraine, Peace in the World!”

The group hoped that this particular gathering would attract more attention than before. People made signs and banners calling for Biden to establish a no-fly zone over Ukraine and brought a petition for passersby to sign.

“We decided to be here because we knew that [President Biden] is going to be in this area,” Kuvychka said. “We want to show him that we will stand here any time, all day, and we insist on closing the sky of Ukraine.”

Many of the supporters cited the 1994 Budapest Memorandum for their support of further U.S. involvement in the conflict. The memorandum was an effort by the U.S., Britain and Russia to denuclearize Ukraine after the dissolution of the Soviet Union in exchange for security assurances, as Ukraine had the third-largest nuclear stockpile at the time, according to Brookings. The document committed “to respect the independence and sovereignty and the existing borders of Ukraine” and “to refrain from the threat or use of force” against the country.

Russia has broken virtually all the commitments it made in the memorandum. It has used military force to seize and then illegally annex Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula in early 2014. Russian and allied proxy forces have waged war for more than five years in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas, claiming more than 13,000 lives and driving around two million people from their homes, according to Brookings.

“It’s not a local problem,” Kuvychka said. “Today it is Ukraine that is being attacked, but tomorrow it could be the world.”

Despite the rally’s confidence in its support, some in the group are unsure as to what the future holds for Ukraine and what the next best course of action is on a global scale.

“I’m really not sure how much more [Biden] can do,” Kemp said. “I’m just not pleased with the state of things.”

Featured Image: Attendees of the Pro-Ukrainian rally in Fort Worth holds signs on March 8, 2022. Photo by Ayden Runnels

Tags
international politicsnewsPresident Joe Bidenprotestrallyukraineukraine warukraine-russia conflict
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Ayden Runnels

Ayden Runnels

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

The Roundup

<script id="mcjs">!function(c,h,i,m,p){m=c.createElement(h),p=c.getElementsByTagName(h)[0],m.async=1,m.src=i,p.parentNode.insertBefore(m,p)}(document,"script","https://chimpstatic.com/mcjs-connected/js/users/de9596854f37498d65b58fa8f/42480106fd1ae582112be0c96.js");</script>

Search Bar

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
@obnoxiouslyblue: Met a lot of fantastic people at this rally who have been personally affected by the conflict in Ukraine, doing this story really changed my perspective on how the conflict is being covered https://t.co/WBGrz5Tv0A

- 2 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
DOSE: ‘Euphoria’ season two is a long-awaited disappointment📝 @connorpat1199 🖼 Erika Sevillahttps://t.co/Ierh6KLcUa

- 2 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
@JohnAndersontx: Neal Smatresk made an appearance at todays protest outside the administration building @ntdaily https://t.co/rgIPOMnrkJ

- 2 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
OPINION: Children’s bodies do not belong to us📝 Leah Walshhttps://t.co/Su62fk9bNp

- 4 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
@JohnFields0: Not saying we caused this but...We put Aly Gamez on the cover of our latest issue and she scored a career-high 29 points while making all 7 of her 3-point attempts in WBB's win over Old Dominion earlier today. Stay tuned to see how Tylor Perry fares this evening👀 https://t.co/QFPJhp97U8

- 4 hours ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Latest Issue
3rd February, 2022

3rd February, 2022

Flytedesk Ad

North Texas Daily © 2019

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram