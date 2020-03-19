Four additional COVID-19 cases, one in the city of Denton, confirmed in Denton County

The Denton County Public Health Department confirmed four additional cases of COVID-19 in Denton County, totaling nine, on Thursday, according to a DCPH press release.

One of the four cases — a male resident of the city of Denton in his 60s — is the first case confirmed for the city of Denton.

Three of the four new cases— a male Frisco resident in his 40s, a female Lewisville resident in her 20s and a male resident of the city of Denton in his 60s— are all in home isolation after travel-related exposure.

The other case is a female Lewisville resident in her 50s who is in hospital isolation after the virus was transmitted locally.

The first case, identified Sunday, is a man in his 30s who is not a permanent resident of Denton. The second, identified Tuesday, is a Prosper woman in her 50s who was exposed after traveling. Another three cases were identified Wednesday. One is a male resident of Lewisville in his 40s who is in critical condition being isolated at Denton County hospital.

A female Frisco resident in her 50s and a male Frisco resident in his 20s were also identified Wednesday. Both are in home isolation after travel-related exposure.

DCPH is identifying and contacting individuals who may have come in contact with infected patients.

“Now that we have evidence of local transmission, it’s even more important to follow social distancing and hygiene recommendations,” Director of Public Health Matt Richardson said in a previous press release.

DCPH recommends in the press release individuals take the following measures to reduce risk to exposure:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Stay home when you are sick, except to seek medical care.

DCPH said it will continue to monitor and investigate COVID-19 cases within Denton County, posting updates on their website and social media.

