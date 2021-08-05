Four shows to check out this August

With summer coming to a close in just under a month, that doesn’t mean it’s too late to binge-watch another series or two before we find ourselves back in the classroom. With that being said, here are my four must-watch TV shows for August:

“Star Wars: The Bad Batch”

Since I plan on covering this series in full when the first season concludes, I don’t want to give too much away on what I’ve seen so far, so this will be pretty brief and quick. I’ve been a major Star Wars fan for as long as I can remember and have enjoyed pretty much the majority of Star Wars related content I’ve seen. While the franchise hasn’t always had the Midas touch (I’m looking at you, Rise of Skywalker), I do still think that, for the most part, the Star Wars productions have been great, and that certainly includes “The Bad Batch.”

The series focuses on a group of clone troopers who are known as the Bad Batch due to their genetic modifications that make them super soldiers. Through the combination of breathtaking animation and world-building, solid voice acting from Dee Bradley Baker and others, enjoyable characters, well-written stories and pretty funny jokes, it’s yet another solid addition to the franchise from Dave Filoni, who I’ve enjoyed as a content creator for a long time. I’d recommend checking the show out to see what you think of it. “Bad Batch” and anything Star Wars related is available on Disney+.

“Heartland”

This Canadian TV series, which is based on a book series I haven’t read, centers on Amy Fleming, a Canadian girl who works with horses on her family’s Heartland Ranch and has a gift for understanding how to tame and work with horses. The show has excellent cinematography and scenery, the dialogue’s solid and the characters are generally entertaining. While I got started watching the show a month or two ago and am only on the fifth season so far, when the series hits a home run, it really knocks it out of the park. If like me, you’re into animals and solid storytelling, I’d highly recommend checking this one out.

“The Masked Singer” and “The Masked Dancer” I’ve never been the biggest fan of reality TV shows, but “The Masked Singer” and “The Masked Dancer” have made the cut for me. While I would normally try my best to avoid ties, part of me feels it’d be wrong to mention one of these without the other. Say what you will about these shows, but the premises behind them are both unique and interesting. For those who don’t know, each series focuses on a group of celebrities who perform for an audience while in a costume that also covers their face. It’s up to the judges and audience to figure out who’s behind the masks based on clues given out throughout the episode. After the performances are through, the contestant with the least number of votes has to unmask and reveal their identity.

On “The Masked Singer,” each contestant sings for a chance to stay in the completion, while on “The Masked Dancer,” the contestants dance and show off some solid choreography. Through some entertaining performances, excellent costumes and a fun roster of judges to keep your eyes glued to the TV screen, it’s no wonder I’ve gotten into both shows. “The Masked Singer” has been confirmed to have a new season that’ll be premiering later on in the year, and I hope “The Masked Dancer” takes its lead because I see a lot of potential in it. If you’re into singing or dancing competitions like “American Idol,” “The Voice” or “Dancing with the Stars,” you’ll likely enjoy watching these masked singers and dancers. Hey, if it’s able to make Ken Jeong tolerable and watchable, it must be doing something right.

“Total Drama”

In 2007, when I was still in elementary school, I was at a point where I was wondering if I was getting too old to watch animated films or shows, and it didn’t help that the mid to late 2000s had a certain amount of gunk in the animation industry. However, there were some pieces of animation that changed my mind and kept me moving forward to enjoying animation to this day. When it came to television, “Total Drama Island” helped keep me enticed. This Canadian series from Telethon was one I’ve always found engaging with its plentiful roster of contestants, a memorable set of challenges in each season and tons of iconic moments.