Free car services provided by UNT help students with car troubles

UNT Transportation Services offers students, faculty and staff three forms of free automotive assistance, including jumping a car battery, airing up tires and giving rides to get a gallon of gas. The services have been offered for 14 years.

Anyone with a valid UNT school-issued ID can receive help from UNT Transportation Services, Senior Communication Specialist for Transportation Services Trista Moxley said. In order to receive assistance, students must be on UNT campus property, which includes Discovery Park, Mean Green Village and Kristin Farmer Autism Center.

“We can occasionally help with other things on a case-by-case basis,” Moxley said. “But we have to be very careful not to cross into an area that we aren’t licensed or qualified for, like mechanical work or locksmithing.”

No forms need to be filled out before receiving the free services. Transportation services will ask for a name, phone number for callback purposes if the vehicle cannot be identified, school ID number, make and vehicle model and license plate number, Moxley said.

UNT Transportation Services also asks seekers to put their car hood up to give the workers a visual identifier.

If a student needs assistance after hours, they can still call the phone number and will be forwarded to a police department dispatcher and someone from UNT Transportation Services will be sent to the student’s location, Moxley said.

Social work sophomore Elizabeth Hayes said she found out about the service last year when her car battery died while parked at the Fouts Field lot.

“I called my mom freaking out one night because no one was around and it was really late,” Hayes said. “She looked it up for me from back home.”

Since then, Hayes has used the service a few more times and her only complaint was the waiting period. The longest she waited was 30 minutes due to difficulties locating her car.

“They have even come late at night,” Hayes said. “I will say it takes forever for them to come, though. But I think it is a great service and I hope they continue to do this.”

These services are provided through the transportation department at no cost to help the students, Moxley said. This is not included in tuition because as an auxiliary service, transportation services do not receive anything from tuition.

In comparison, Pep Boys flat tire repair fee starts at $19.99 and Goodyear auto service flat tire repair is free. American Automobile Association annual membership includes roadside assistance with fees ranging from $54 to $110 and emergency fuel delivery flat tire service and AAA mobile battery service and jump start.

Moxley said bicycles with issues are usually sent to the closest bicycle repair station on campus. There are several bicycle repair locations including the Union and Eagle Student Services Center and some of the residence halls. Moxley said they provide the services for motorcycles and mopeds and any vehicle that has to be registered to operate legally on the roadways.

Political science sophomore Edgar Alvarado was unaware of the free services offered by the university.

“I have never heard of these services,” Alvarado said. “All the transportation services I’ve heard of is on the UNT map pamphlet provided when purchasing my parking permit like Lyft, Eagle Ride and the shuttle buses.”

The service was made to take a bit of the stress off drivers when a vehicle problem occurs.

“I think that is an extremely helpful service and stress-free idea since a car breaking down is stressful,” Alvarado said. “So, that does give me relief that there is this service so I don’t worry about calling for tow services when it’s not needed to.”

Featured Image: UNT Transportation Services has several underutilized services that are free to students. Trevor Seibert