North Texas Daily

The Official Student Newspaper of the University of North Texas

Free-Speech Versus Hate-Speech

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Free-Speech Versus Hate-Speech

Free-Speech Versus Hate-Speech
March 29
20:11 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

On March 29th, several “protestors” stood on campus, near the Business Leadership Building, brandishing signs of hatred.

Freedom of speech is granted to each of us as an inherent right, and I think that some individuals abuse that right when they use their words to belittle, embarrass or degrade others.

Protestors, which is a word I will use loosely here, held signs which read: “Got AIDS Yet,” (supposedly an acronym for Gay), “All real Muslims are Jihads” and “Black Lives Matter are racist thugs.”

These individuals claim to be protesting, but what are they actually protesting? Progress? Equality? Freedom of Religion? No. They weren’t protesting. They were simply carrying hateful messages and hoping to provoke liberal-minded individuals and gain the attention of the media.

Both of which were wildly successful. In many of my political endeavors, I have had the term “Snowflake” lobbed at me because I (a liberal) think I am so special and deserving of special treatment. Yet these hypocrites — surrounded by police and just begging for attention — are the embodiment of a snowflake.

The UNT campus is a place of learning, support and growth. I truly wish these haters would RESPECT this concept.

It is so stressful to be on your way to class with a million things going through your mind and happen to stumble upon people spewing hatred.

I don’t mean to say that UNT should become a “Safe-Space” where hate and fighting words are prohibited. I do, however, want these people to grow up and respect the university and its students.

What does all of this mean? There will always be haters. There will always be people who thrive on being that dissonance that sickens a crowd.

The UNT campus was most likely targeted because students of higher education tend to be more liberal, compassionate and open-minded. This especially applies to students in Denton and on our beloved campus.

We were targeted because we can give them the attention that they need, and in return, they can try to rattle us.

I urge each and every one of you who were perturbed by this group of haters not to waver in your support for your fellow human.

Remember that people who choose to stay muddled in hatred and intend to stagnate progress will be left behind, as we pave the path forward to a better world. A world which supports ideals of equality, liberty and compassion. We will make room for younger generations to aspire to greatness and continue to practice these values. Hatred will expire and those who practice it will be forgotten.

Tags
Hate speechliberalsprotestStreet preachersUNT
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Sean Rainey

Sean Rainey

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Job Search

Sidebar Top Ad Banner

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

29th March 2018 Edition

Social Media

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

NT Daily TV

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Middle Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @nikkinikxo: The Low & Plenty performing live at @UNT_UPC Battle of the Bands @ntdaily https://t.co/2bX5telY0k

- 2 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @jathrynkennings: Pictures from the protest at Library Mall include a guy playing his trombone in the speakers face, a student holding u…

- 4 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
OPINION: "To towing companies everywhere: it is morally egregious to charge what you do to get our own property bac… https://t.co/kI1honAK5x

- 5 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
The Office of Disability Accommodation provides plenty of services to students with disabilities, but the rest of t… https://t.co/YOaDu6sMvF

- 6 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @jathrynkennings: Students yell bye as the group of protestors pack up their signs and leave. @ntdaily https://t.co/6KCauVwVvp

- 6 hours ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Ad

North Texas Daily © 2017
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.