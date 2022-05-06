Friends and farewells: Men’s golf veteran to return to Europe

In a sport that focuses on the individual, men’s golf fifth-year Viktor Forslund credits his passion for golf to the relationships he has built while playing.

“I think having relationships and having teammates in golf is huge,” Forslund said. “It’s such an individual sport, and you’re alone on the golf course always, so it just helps having teammates that can help you get better and inspire you.”

The Swedish native first became interested in golf at a young age while in Stockholm, learning of it through his kindergarten best friend whose father was a pro at the local golf course. While Forslund also played soccer, hockey and skied cross-country as a child, golf became his sole focus at the age of 13. He then attended Celsiusskolan, a high school where he could play with the best golfers his age in Sweden.

Positive relationships were a highlight of these early years as well, Forslund said.

“We had a great group of guys at the golf course I was playing at and they were my best friends,” Forslund said. “[We] helped each other get better and it was just fun.”

Forslund said he was interested in attending an American university so he could combine his golf career with his studies. The makeup of the current Mean Green team reflects a shared desire, with six out of nine members being international students. Forslund said this diversity has benefited the team.

“Having different backgrounds, we’ve still created a great team,” Forslund said. “I think with that kind of diversity, the team chemistry gets better.”

As a freshman back in 2017, Forslund scored a season and team-best 67 in the first round of the Trinity Forest Invitational. He then led the team with a season scoring average of 73.21 in 2018-19 and tied for No. 7 individually at the 2019 Conference USA Championship. Forslund tied for No. 9 at the season-closing 2020 Wyoming Desert Intercollegiate with a three-round score of 212.

“I think he’s been a huge part of his team and he’s been a great example for me as well,” said senior Lenny Bergsson, who has been roommates with Forslund for three years.

Forslund’s Mean Green career highlights include being named a NCAA Division I Academic All-American Scholar for two years in a row. He was also named to various all-conference teams in each of his first three seasons including a second team nod after the 2018-19 season.

“He’s played great for us over the course of his time here at North Texas and he’s been a model student-athlete,” head coach Brad Stracke said.

After returning for a fifth year with the team this season, Forslund’s collegiate career ended on April 27 at the Conference USA Championship, where North Texas finished No. 8. Forslund tied for No. 53 individually with a three-round score of 228. His 75.19 strokes per round average came in at No. 4 on the team this season.

As Forslund’s time with the Mean Green — and in the United States — comes to a close, he said his favorite thing about his five years at the university is everyone he has met.

“I might not see the people that I’ve come to know so well when I go back to Sweden, but I’m just really grateful for all the people I’ve met,” Forslund said. “It’s a different culture and different people over here but I really cherish those new experiences that I’ve gotten.”

Forslund graduated with a degree in finance last May and will earn another degree in entrepreneurship this semester. The end of his time in college has “two different sides to it,” as he said the university and Denton have become a home he has “just loved.” However, Forslund said he is looking forward to the next chapter of his journey.

“I feel like it’s time to move on,” Forslund said. “I’m excited for a new step in my life.”

Once back in Sweden, Forslund said he will turn pro and eventually try to play on the European Tour. Playing on his home continent “suits me better as a golfer,” Forslund said.

“It’s a tough road to do but [Forslund’s] got a lot of talent and I know he’s going to work hard,” Stracke said. “We’ve had guys make it, in the past, to the PGA Tour and we’ve gotten as close to making the European Tour right now. He’s on their level and you just never know.”