Frisco campus holds opening ceremony for new career center

The eponymously named Satish And Yasmin Gupta Career Center opened at the University of North Texas at Frisco campus on Sept. 21 thanks to a $3 million donation from the SB International co-founders.

The event started with speeches from President Neal Smastrek, New College Dean Audhesh Paswan and the Guptas. Satish Gupta, the president and CEO of SB International, said the intent of the center is to help students have the guidance they need to take steps to achieve their future career goals — in particular, international students who tend to not have family close to rely on.

“At age 19, I had come as an international student to pursue my MBA at the University of Dallas in Irving,” said Yasmin Gupta, SB International Executive Vice President. “In May of 1982, as graduation was fast approaching, the excitement to graduate was growing but the fear of what to do next was also. There were no career counseling services at the time, especially for international students.”

Yasmin Gupta said part of her success was due to advice given to her by a friend in college, which helped to inspire the idea for the career center today.

“I hope with this new career center at UNT [at Frisco], students will feel less stressed and less overwhelmed in finding and navigating their career choices,” Yasmin Gupta said. “I am hopeful that the great majority of students will avail themselves to the services offered at the career center where they can be helped to become the best marketable candidate for a job.”

Satish Gupta said he is impressed with the university as a destination for minority and international students in Texas. The university has been a Minority-Serving Institution since 2020 and minority students make up more than half of the student population, according to the student demographics page website.

“This will become a bridge way for their career path for the real world out there,” Satish Gupta said. “About 70 percent of this endowment will be used for scholarship. We hope to create somewhere between 100-200 scholarships per year, subject to the earning on that endowment. This scholarship will further help for students who are coming from outside of the state and foreign student because this $1,000 scholarship will make them qualify for Texas residents tuition fees.”

The Guptas have made several donations over the last decade. In 2014 they donated money to build SB Hall on the University of Dallas campus. SB International is the steel distribution company that the Guptas started as master’s students at the University of Dallas.

The Guptas have donated to other institutions in the past as well. Satish Gupta founded the Gupta Agarwal Charitable Foundation “to support education, public health, medical research and the promotion of diversity and cultural awareness,” according to the website of the Gupta Capital Group, the company that manages the couple’s investments.

“Being a part of the community which has given me so much, I guess this is the way for me to give back and at the same time it gives me the satisfaction that this is the right thing to do,” Satish Gupta said. “And with the grace of god, I am in a position to do so.”

The new career center will also bring greater accessibility and career guidance to students who primarily take classes on the Frisco campus.

“All I know is that it’s going to be way easier to access than the Denton center,” electrical engineering junior Ismail Mustafa said. “It’s hard online to set up the schedule without guidance as a freshman at the Denton campus, it’s going to be way easier.”

Some students are excited because of the university’s focus and drive for students to succeed during and after graduation.

“I went to the [career center] orientation and got an appointment to help with resumes and internships,” sports management junior Jacob Lester said. “I went to a smaller school up Nebraska and UNT really focuses on the student and brings the things you need to succeed as a student.”

Part of UNT at Frisco’s primary function is to “give students the opportunity to put their skills into practice on real-world projects with industry partners,” according to their website. President Neal Smatresk said that philosophy is what the university is attempting to expand by opening this career center to help students reach the corporate world.

“If you take a look at the businesses that have come to us and many, many, many businesses are beating down our door,” Smatresk said. “They’re asking, ‘Where are the students? Do you have interns? How are they prepared? Help us get them, please.’ I tell them, ‘Come here early, come here often.’”

Featured Image: Satish Gupta cuts the ribbon to officially open the Frisco Landing Career Center on Sept. 21, 2023. Alex Parker