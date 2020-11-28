Future soccer transfer makes history for Vanderbilt football

On Saturday, Sarah Fuller became the first woman to play in a Power Five conference football game, making the opening kickoff of the second half for the Vanderbilt University football team. Fuller is also a senior goalkeeper for the school’s women’s soccer team and is set to transfer to North Texas after she graduates from Vanderbilt this spring.

Of her four years at Vanderbilt, Fuller has seen the most action this season in starting nine of 12 games this fall for the Commodores. With the Southeastern Conference playing its women’s soccer season this fall, Fuller was the starting keeper for Vanderbilt when they defeated Arkansas 3-1 on Nov. 22 to win the SEC championship.

Fuller allowed 0.97 goals per game this season, good enough for the eight-best mark in Vanderbilt’s program history. She has also been named to the SEC Academic Honor Roll the past three seasons in 2017-19.

The senior keeper grew up in Wylie, Texas, and is set to join North Texas women’s soccer next fall as a graduate transfer. Head coach John Hedlund said Fuller will bring great experience to a team which has won the Conference USA championship each of the last three seasons and is set to return to action this spring.

“A big part of our championship success at UNT has always been having a great keeper in goal for us throughout my time here,” Hedlund said. “Sarah brings that presence with her experience as the starter for Vanderbilt this season and playing in the SEC. At 6-foot-1, she has the size, athletic ability and obviously the experience to dominate in goal and add to our eight championships in C-USA. We’re excited to have Sarah for the next two years working on her master’s degree here at UNT. Welcome home!”

Courtesy Vanderbilt Athletics