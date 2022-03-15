GALLERY: Monday of SXSW week brings Amazon event, world premiere, comedy and more

< ► > The audience inside of the Paramount Theatre in Austin waits to watch the world premiere of “Bodies Bodies Bodies” on March 14, 2022. Photo by Madeleine Moore

AUSTIN, Texas — Festival-goers took over Downtown Austin Monday for South by Southwest, a 10-day annual festival that celebrates the tech, film and music industries.

Monday’s festivities consisted of dozens of programs, including the last day of the Superheroes & Superstars Experience, the world premiere of “Bodies Bodies Bodies” and a continuation of the comedy festival with a show featuring The Kids in the Hall.

The Superheroes & Superstars experience hosted by Amazon was a carnival-like popup to get into the spirit of two Amazon Prime Series: “The Boys” and Lizzo’s “Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.” Guests entered through a rainbow walkway to find a carousel, giant juice box that functioned as a bar, multiple quick service food stations and a brightly-lit stage with a DJ and live music.

Superheroes & Superstars attendees were gifted with tote bags with “It’s Bad Bitch O’Clock” written across the front and matching bucket hats. The pop-up opened Friday and said its goodbyes to SXSW Monday evening.

Down the street at the Paramount Theatre brought a packed venue of 1,000 guests for the world premiere of “Bodies Bodies Bodies.” Director Halina Reijn and five of the lead cast members (Chase Sui Wonders, Amandla Stenberg, Rachel Sennott, Maria Bakalova and Lee Pace) hit the red carpet before the show and got on stage after to answer audience questions.

After the premiere, some attendees made the half-mile speed walk to Esther’s Follies for one of the last nights of the comedy festival. Another venue at capacity, the Standup Downtown Comedy Showcase brought on “some of the strongest emerging and established comics at the fest,” according to SXSW’s website.

The crowd roared when The Kids in the Hall’s Scott Thompson took the stage as the last of five comedians of the night. He surprised fans by bringing some of his troop-mates on the stage as they reminisced on the 1984 Canadian sketch comedy series.

The rest of the week will bring music performances, more comedy shows, conference sessions, film screenings and everything else that sets SXSW apart.

Featured Image: Attendees of Amazon’s Superheroes & Superstars experience walk around the carnival grounds on March 14, 2022. Photo by Madeleine Moore