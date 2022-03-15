North Texas Daily

North Texas Daily

GALLERY: Monday of SXSW week brings Amazon event, world premiere, comedy and more

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

GALLERY: Monday of SXSW week brings Amazon event, world premiere, comedy and more

GALLERY: Monday of SXSW week brings Amazon event, world premiere, comedy and more
March 15
13:39 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends
sxsw day recap finals-8998sxsw day recap finals-0222sxsw day recap finals-0090sxsw day recap finals-8974sxsw day recap finals-0381sxsw day recap finals-8953sxsw day recap finals-0288sxsw day recap finals-8903sxsw day recap finals-0324sxsw day recap finals-8883sxsw day recap finals-0156sxsw day recap finals-0210sxsw day recap finals-8880sxsw day recap finals-8876sxsw day recap finals-0326A SXSW attendee gets a manicure on March 14, 2022. Photo by Madeleine Mooresxsw day recap finals-0195sxsw day recap finals-0293sxsw day recap finals-0430sxsw day recap finals-0458sxsw day recap finals-0504sxsw day recap finals-9008sxsw day recap finals-9056sxsw day recap finals-9084sxsw day recap finals-9205sxsw day recap finals-0529
<
>
The audience inside of the Paramount Theatre in Austin waits to watch the world premiere of “Bodies Bodies Bodies” on March 14, 2022. Photo by Madeleine Moore

AUSTIN, Texas — Festival-goers took over Downtown Austin Monday for South by Southwest, a 10-day annual festival that celebrates the tech, film and music industries.

Monday’s festivities consisted of dozens of programs, including the last day of the Superheroes & Superstars Experience, the world premiere of “Bodies Bodies Bodies” and a continuation of the comedy festival with a show featuring The Kids in the Hall.

The Superheroes & Superstars experience hosted by Amazon was a carnival-like popup to get into the spirit of two Amazon Prime Series: “The Boys” and Lizzo’s “Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.” Guests entered through a rainbow walkway to find a carousel, giant juice box that functioned as a bar, multiple quick service food stations and a brightly-lit stage with a DJ and live music.

Superheroes & Superstars attendees were gifted with tote bags with “It’s Bad Bitch O’Clock” written across the front and matching bucket hats. The pop-up opened Friday and said its goodbyes to SXSW Monday evening.

Down the street at the Paramount Theatre brought a packed venue of 1,000 guests for the world premiere of “Bodies Bodies Bodies.” Director Halina Reijn and five of the lead cast members (Chase Sui Wonders, Amandla Stenberg, Rachel Sennott, Maria Bakalova and Lee Pace) hit the red carpet before the show and got on stage after to answer audience questions.

After the premiere, some attendees made the half-mile speed walk to Esther’s Follies for one of the last nights of the comedy festival. Another venue at capacity, the Standup Downtown Comedy Showcase brought on “some of the strongest emerging and established comics at the fest,” according to SXSW’s website.

The crowd roared when The Kids in the Hall’s Scott Thompson took the stage as the last of five comedians of the night. He surprised fans by bringing some of his troop-mates on the stage as they reminisced on the 1984 Canadian sketch comedy series.

The rest of the week will bring music performances, more comedy shows, conference sessions, film screenings and everything else that sets SXSW apart.

Featured Image: Attendees of Amazon’s Superheroes & Superstars experience walk around the carnival grounds on March 14, 2022. Photo by Madeleine Moore

Tags
bodiesparamountsuperheroessuperstarsSXSW
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Maria Lawson

Maria Lawson

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

The Roundup

<script id="mcjs">!function(c,h,i,m,p){m=c.createElement(h),p=c.getElementsByTagName(h)[0],m.async=1,m.src=i,p.parentNode.insertBefore(m,p)}(document,"script","https://chimpstatic.com/mcjs-connected/js/users/de9596854f37498d65b58fa8f/42480106fd1ae582112be0c96.js");</script>

Search Bar

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
DOSE: SXSW 2022: ‘X’ is a provocative ’70s gorefest with a twist of humor📝📸 @moore_maddieehttps://t.co/pVwkHuVN9f

- 3 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
DOSE: SXSW 2022: ‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’ brings gore, humor to the big screen📝 @marialawsonn 📸 @JohnAndersontxhttps://t.co/6HvxQWXBPA

- 3 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
@Reed_Smith25: ⬇️Read about North Texas softball’s sweep of Southern Miss last weekend https://t.co/VdJP0FtUkz

- 20 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RECAP: Softball sweeps Southern Miss in opening conference series📝 @Reed_Smith25 📸 @kristianrenayhttps://t.co/3mElmlXyFD

- 20 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
SPORTS: Spring practice kicks off as football looks to build on late win streak📝 @JohnFields0 📸 Jaqueline Martinezhttps://t.co/CP9KqG4FqL

- 1 day ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Latest Issue
3rd February, 2022

3rd February, 2022

Flytedesk Ad

North Texas Daily © 2019

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram