GALLERY: Pride in North Texas

The North Texas Daily visuals team worked throughout June to capture how North Texas celebrates Pride Month. They photographed Dallas Pride, Every

Witch Way Denton’s Over the Rainbow Market, Pridenton’s A Night OUT on the Square and pride fags at the abortion rights rally.

< ► > Happy Handcrafts by Ali sells different LGBTQ inspired candels during the Over the Rainbow Market on June 11, 2022. Maria Crane

Featured Image: The Progress Pride flag flies in front of the Denton Courthouse at Pridenton on June 17, 2022. Photo by Matt Iaia