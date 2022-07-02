North Texas Daily

North Texas Daily

GALLERY: Pride in North Texas

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

GALLERY: Pride in North Texas

GALLERY: Pride in North Texas
July 02
17:46 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The North Texas Daily visuals team worked throughout June to capture how North Texas celebrates Pride Month. They photographed Dallas Pride, Every

Witch Way Denton’s Over the Rainbow Market, Pridenton’s A Night OUT on the Square and pride fags at the abortion rights rally.

A couple celebrates at Dallas Pride on June 4, 2022. Jami Hitchcock52164399540_4af12dedaf_opride photo spread Matt Iaia-pride anderson-014352163912933_2b18f9ba86_oImage (3)pride photo spread Maria Crane--2A couple kisses during Dallas Prideon June 4, 2022. Jami HitchcockTwo Pridenton representatives pose behind a booth on June, 17 2022. Matt Iaiapride photo spread Maria Crane-52162887062_018ffcc695_o
<
>
Happy Handcrafts by Ali sells different LGBTQ inspired candels during the Over the Rainbow Market on June 11, 2022. Maria Crane

Featured Image: The Progress Pride flag flies in front of the Denton Courthouse at Pridenton on June 17, 2022. Photo by Matt Iaia

Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
John Anderson

John Anderson

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

The Roundup

<script id="mcjs">!function(c,h,i,m,p){m=c.createElement(h),p=c.getElementsByTagName(h)[0],m.async=1,m.src=i,p.parentNode.insertBefore(m,p)}(document,"script","https://chimpstatic.com/mcjs-connected/js/users/de9596854f37498d65b58fa8f/42480106fd1ae582112be0c96.js");</script>

Search Bar

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
Welcome back to Daily’s Dose podcast. This week, join Jaden, John and Maria as they talk predictions for “Stranger Things” Season 4 Volume 2.Listen to it here: https://t.co/lujKvIA8KM

- 3 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
THE DOSE: Conan Gray’s ‘Superache’ highlights the popstar’s tearful trendiness🖋: @samthornfeltRead more: https://t.co/MjdgnRq1rZ

- 5 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
THE DOSE: Luhrmann’s ‘Elvis’ is a frustratingly enjoyable mess🖋: @OberkromJadenRead more: https://t.co/Kn1H9HUCnT

- 1 day ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
NEWS: Inflation puts pressure on local restaurant owners🖋: McKinnon Rice 📸: @anthonyrubesRead more: https://t.co/GzisnzWnN0

- 1 day ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
OPINION: Customer satisfaction should not come at the expense of employee sanity🖋: @Iauriee 🖼:Cuinn CornwellRead more: https://t.co/HwS3lN7vl8

- 1 day ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

Flytedesk Ad

North Texas Daily © 2019

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram