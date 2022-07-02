GALLERY: Pride in North Texas
July 02
17:46 2022
The North Texas Daily visuals team worked throughout June to capture how North Texas celebrates Pride Month. They photographed Dallas Pride, Every
Witch Way Denton’s Over the Rainbow Market, Pridenton’s A Night OUT on the Square and pride fags at the abortion rights rally.
Happy Handcrafts by Ali sells different LGBTQ inspired candels during the Over the Rainbow Market on June 11, 2022. Maria Crane
Featured Image: The Progress Pride flag flies in front of the Denton Courthouse at Pridenton on June 17, 2022. Photo by Matt Iaia
