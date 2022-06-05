GALLERY: Summer in North Texas

The North Texas Daily visuals team is working to encapsulate the Denton summer spirit. This week, they photographed Twilight Tunes and

the Denton Community Market. A free concert reoccurring every Thursday from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Twilight Tunes combines music and

camaraderie at the Denton Square each week. The Denton Community Market is a staple of the local community – bringing together friends, family, food and music since 2009.

< ► > Attendees line up to get ice cream from a Beth Marie’s cart during Twilight Tunes on May 26, 2022. Photo by John Anderson

Featured Image: A yellow flower stands in front of the Hurley Administration Building on May 31, 2022. Photo by John Anderson