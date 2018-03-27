North Texas Daily

The Official Student Newspaper of the University of North Texas

‘Game of Thrones’ plus ‘Star Wars’ could equal gold

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

‘Game of Thrones’ plus ‘Star Wars’ could equal gold

‘Game of Thrones’ plus ‘Star Wars’ could equal gold
March 27
10:00 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

In a move to seemingly give all geeks many heart attacks, earlier this month it was announced “Game of Thrones” show-runners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are going to write and produce a whole new series of “Star Wars” films.

This new series of films will be entirely separate from any of the already established and released “Star Wars” films. This includes the main Skywalker saga, the current slate of films being released now focusing on Rey and Finn, and it will also be entirely separate from the new Rian Johnson helmed series which was announced last year after the release of Johnson’s own “Star Wars” film, “The Last Jedi.”

“Game of Thrones” is one of the hottest TV shows on air right now, amassing millions of viewers each week for every episode. We all obviously know how huge of a franchise “Star Wars” is — the movies alone have made more than $4 billion at the worldwide box office, which does not even include grosses from the many video games, TV shows and books based of the mammoth property. When this new series of films from the “Game of Thrones” show-runners finally see the light of the day, it could easily break every box office record imaginable.

Even though “Game of Thrones” is slated to sadly end in 2019 after its eighth season, “Star Wars” is a franchise that could seemingly go on forever. Countless forms of entertainment is being made from the property, whether it be books which create new canon subplots, video games which also do the same and even television shows.

What all of these various forms of media do for “Star Wars” is creates new plots in the ever-expanding universe, which then gets considered canon, and it also introduces entire new casts of characters, which in turn also helps push merchandise in the form of clothing and toys. It is a never ending cycle of money for this franchise.

Despite being wildly different in terms of setting and time periods, what “Star Wars” and “Game of Thrones” do have in common is their ability to create vastly rich world-building and interesting, complex characters. When these two worlds meet by the nature of their creators, it is sure to shake the geek world and completely alter it in the best, most creative way possible.

Featured Image: Illustration by Austin Banzon

Tags
Game of ThronesShow runnersstar wars
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Spencer Kain

Spencer Kain

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Job Search

Sidebar Top Ad Banner

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

22nd March 2018 Edition

Social Media

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

NT Daily TV

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Middle Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @DevinRardin: Watts said the city is doing a tremendous amount to help homelessness. He continued to say it is a regional issue. @ntdaily

- 13 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @DevinRardin: Durrance does not agree with Watts that the city is attacking the homelessness issue. He says the city needs to address pr…

- 13 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @DevinRardin: Watts said citizens should climb up the ladder when they have a question instead of going to the mayor directly. Durrance…

- 13 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @DevinRardin: Brian Menelas did not show up at the forum. @ntdaily https://t.co/emdhF9AgEl

- 13 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @DevinRardin: Neil Durrance, an attorney, is running against current mayor Chris Watts. @ntdaily

- 13 hours ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Ad

North Texas Daily © 2017
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.