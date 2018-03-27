‘Game of Thrones’ plus ‘Star Wars’ could equal gold

In a move to seemingly give all geeks many heart attacks, earlier this month it was announced “Game of Thrones” show-runners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are going to write and produce a whole new series of “Star Wars” films.

This new series of films will be entirely separate from any of the already established and released “Star Wars” films. This includes the main Skywalker saga, the current slate of films being released now focusing on Rey and Finn, and it will also be entirely separate from the new Rian Johnson helmed series which was announced last year after the release of Johnson’s own “Star Wars” film, “The Last Jedi.”

“Game of Thrones” is one of the hottest TV shows on air right now, amassing millions of viewers each week for every episode. We all obviously know how huge of a franchise “Star Wars” is — the movies alone have made more than $4 billion at the worldwide box office, which does not even include grosses from the many video games, TV shows and books based of the mammoth property. When this new series of films from the “Game of Thrones” show-runners finally see the light of the day, it could easily break every box office record imaginable.

Even though “Game of Thrones” is slated to sadly end in 2019 after its eighth season, “Star Wars” is a franchise that could seemingly go on forever. Countless forms of entertainment is being made from the property, whether it be books which create new canon subplots, video games which also do the same and even television shows.

What all of these various forms of media do for “Star Wars” is creates new plots in the ever-expanding universe, which then gets considered canon, and it also introduces entire new casts of characters, which in turn also helps push merchandise in the form of clothing and toys. It is a never ending cycle of money for this franchise.

Despite being wildly different in terms of setting and time periods, what “Star Wars” and “Game of Thrones” do have in common is their ability to create vastly rich world-building and interesting, complex characters. When these two worlds meet by the nature of their creators, it is sure to shake the geek world and completely alter it in the best, most creative way possible.

Featured Image: Illustration by Austin Banzon