Gen Z Decision election coverage kickoff
November 06
16:58 2022
The North Texas Daily is collaborating with Reporting of Public Affairs students to cover Gen Z’s participation in the Texas general election.
Over the next few days, the Daily will offer multimedia coverage of the issues and topics pertinent to Gen Z voters. To begin the series, broadcast journalism junior Austin Wright met with political science professor Matthew Eshbaugh-Soha to discuss Gen Z’s role in the upcoming election.
