Gerwig’s love letter to women: ‘Barbie’ is a tale of self-actualization

Since her 1959 debut, Mattel’s Barbie doll has had to carry a lot on her small, plastic shoulders.

The 11.5 inch figure has been subject to much controversy throughout her decades-long lifespan. The idea of being a single career woman can be seen as progressive, but not when she’s built to have an unrealistically proportioned body type. Being a fashionista and dream house homeowner makes her too materialistic, but also symbolizes empowerment and individualism for young girls.

While some may find the in-depth scrutiny of a children’s toy to be pointless and unnecessary, director Great Gerwig believes the opposite to be true. In her new film “Barbie,” the filmmaker explores the divisiveness of the Barbie brand and how it mirrors real-life struggles and successes of modern women.

The pink-hued world of Barbie Land is home to a number of Barbies and Kens living perfect, harmonious lives. When Barbie (Margot Robbie) and Ken (Ryan Gosling) travel to the real world, she finds that life outside of plastic isn’t all that fantastic. After encountering her real world owner, Gloria (America Ferrera), Barbie begins to learn more about what it means to be both a woman and a human.

Whether viewers grew up playing Barbies or not, the skillful screenplay, co-written by Gerwig and her Ken, Noah Baumbach, leaves something for everyone. The hilarious, heartfelt script is effortlessly carried by its star-studded cast. Each member, from Issa Rae to Michael Cera, flawlessly pulls off their role and removes all questions of possible recasts.

While scattered Easter eggs and a number of stunning plastic sets make the film universally entertaining, “Barbie,” at its core, is one for the girls.

For a movie with a runtime of under two hours, “Barbie” is able to touch on an impressive amount of issues from the female perspective. Longtime perceptions of motherhood, aging and femininity are all explored as Barbie is introduced to the complexities of womanhood that many audience members are already familiar with. Outside of playing pretend, the realities of the world make life as a woman much harder than what’s depicted in the pink, picture-perfect Barbie Land.

As touching as “Barbie”’s portrayal of women is, it has garnered bouts of criticism for its depiction of men, making reactions to the film just as divisive as the doll itself. Throughout the film, Kens are comically depicted as muscular plastic himbos who strive to please Barbies. Until being introduced to the patriarchal social system, Kens live happily as second-best to their female counterparts, who often dismiss them and their advances.

Though the portrayal of such characters has been labeled as “anti-men,” these negative opinions only further prove Gerwig’s purpose behind them. “Barbie”’s stereotypical perception of men mimics pigeonholes women have been placed in for decades, in both fictional media and the real world. The Kens serve as comedic relief, but also act as reflective commentary for non-female viewers. If jokes made at the expense of women can be funny, then the same should go for men.

“Barbie”’s female narrative still makes space for its male characters, giving them more depth and purpose as the film continues. By the end of the Kens’ journey they realize that, like the Barbies, their identities can be separate from the opposite sex. In a role-reversal that shouldn’t need too much explaining to transfer into real-world terms, the men are “Kenough” to make it on their own in a female-dominated world, granting them a now equally empowering storyline.

Despite addressing a number of negatives regarding sexism, misogyny and gender roles, “Barbie” includes an equal amount of bright spots. The film highlights moments of sisterhood, female empowerment and even makes a point at making one of its main male characters a crucial feminist ally.

A peak point in the film features a montage of real-life women living their everyday lives at different points in time. This scene alone proves that Gerwig, who has made her name as a director through a number of female-oriented films, just gets it. While being a woman comes with its unique load of complexities, there is still beauty to be found within womanhood, and life itself. Being a woman, a human, alive — it’s all worth it.

Layering such in-depth, intricate ideas into a colorful paradoxical comedy is one of the most on-brand accomplishments of the Barbie movie. The film embraces its comedic absurdity and uses it to its advantage. Much like the doll itself, “Barbie”’s seemingly artificial exterior is revealed to harbor much more than simple pink plastic aesthetics and is crafted with more than just basic, marketable profit in mind.

“Barbie”’s mastery is a reintroduction to true, heartfelt cinema. Ultimately, the film is by women, for women and about women, and is hopefully an art form we will continue to see again and again.

Samantha’s rating: 5/5

Featured Illustration by Jazmine Garcia