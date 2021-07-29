Giveback Market raises money for Denton survivors

Content warning: This article contains language and content related to sexual assault and domestic violence. Reader discretion is advised.

A fundraiser to support women who have faced abuse, trafficking and/or homelessness was held at True Leaf Studio on Sunday.

Giveback Market 2021 was put on by The D. Diaries and True Leaf Studio in support of Project Beauty and Denton County Friends of the Family.

Sixteen vendors supported the Giveback Market: Nagatha Crispie, Regenrus, Bee-Grateful, MoksaMalas, Spread Happiness Nut Butters, Salted Sanctuary Soap, Scentsy, Me & You Co., Blue FortyTwo, Salvage Shoppe, The Locust Loom, Will + Jonquil, Glitz Optical, O’Brien Bros Baking, Milpa Kitchen & Cantina and Boca 31.

Studio On The Square, Tried and True Salon, Southern Beauty by Annie, Hair by Reyna and The Denton Vibe with Diva Girl Ellie sponsored the event.

DFW-based nonprofit Project Beauty provides beauty services and tools to survivors of domestic violence, sex trafficking and/or homelessness. Founder and CEO Jo Lam said its aim is to empower women through acts of self-care and beauty.

“What [Project Beauty does] is something very important and it’s something very new,” Lam said. “We understand how important it is to want to heal from the inside out. We do this so we can empower women to see the beauty from within.”

Project Beauty has specific programming to support women, such as full-size makeup bags and products that are donated to local shelters through Gift of Beauty. Through one of its programs called Beauty Days, the nonprofit goes to shelters and provides haircuts from licensed stylists.

Angel Clinic is another one of Project Beauty’s initiatives, which provides financial assistance to survivors who have suffered physical disfigurement, such as tattoos or brandings, from their abusers. Started in 2018, Project Beauty is the only nonprofit in DFW that provides financial assistance for these services.

“I was also branded by my abuser,” Lam said. “Through my own personal journey, I understand the turmoil one feels when they’re marked and they feel their body belongs to someone else.”

Project Beauty partners with Denton County Friends of the Family (DCFOF), a Denton-based nonprofit that helps victims of violence and sexual assault. It does this by providing free services including emergency shelter, counseling, legal services, advocacy and other resources.

Community Resource Coordinator Stephanie Honeycutt said DCFOF is still fairly unknown within the community, and events like Giveback Market bring awareness to the nonprofit.

“It’s been an old saying that [DCFOF] is the best-kept secret,” Honeycutt said. “We still run into people who have never heard of [DCFOF] and we’ve been around for 40 years.”

With its housing program, DCFOF provides women with hygiene products, medicine, food, clothes and other essentials for them and their children. Rachel Martinez, house manager and crisis intervention specialist, said DCFOF provides basic needs so clients can focus on getting a job without having to worry about essentials.

“For me, the rewarding part is to see someone come in during the absolute worst day of their entire life and leave during the best day of their life and get to start their new life,” Martinez said.

The event raised $1,682 that went directly to Project Beauty, which will distribute those funds to DCFOF and other local nonprofit partners.

The landing page for donations will remain on The D. Diaries’ website, so donations can continue after the event.

“[Project Beauty and DCFOF] helps in ways that are beyond my understanding,” said Lillia Whittington, owner of The D. Diaries and organizer of Giveback Market 2021. “I know the power these organizations have in changing lives.

Individuals in need of help can call the 24 Hour Crisis Line at 940-382-7273 or 800-572-4031, text 940-382-7273, or visit dcfof.org.

Featured Image: Local makeup artist Leia Gregory applies eyeshadow to Project Beauty volunteer Kesha Dale on July 25, 2021. Image by John Anderson