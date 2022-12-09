‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ peels back layers in brilliant whodunnit

In 2019, “Knives Out” became a must-watch for anyone intrigued by great mysteries and even greater ensembles. Sequels demand quality that is consistent, if not a step up from its predecessor.

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” hurdles over the sequel slump, while also establishing itself as one of the best movies to come out this year. There’s no mystery here – director Rian Johnson and company have done it once again.

Famous detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) packs his bags for Greece, as a group of friends plan to spend the weekend together. Once a mysterious murder occurs, it is up to Blanc to find the killer on an island overflowing with red herrings.

Craig being the standout among the cast was the easiest part of this mystery to solve. What he brings to Benoit Blanc is a mix between a charismatic macho man and a loveable goofball. You can’t help but have the biggest smile on your face as he works his magic, and Rian’s writing for the character remains untouchable.

Other strong points in the cast include Janelle Monáe as Andi and Kate Hudson as Birdie. The entire cast deserves one giant standing ovation here. Some of them perfectly embody insufferable public figures we get the pleasure of hearing about every day.

There is just so much to love in this film. The cold and damp fall setting is switched out for a warm and sandy summer. Jenny Eagan’s costume design is a masterclass. Nathan Johnson’s score matches the tone of this whodunnit perfectly.

A majority of the time this sequel feels completely detached from the first film, but that is this movie’s biggest strength. Aside from Craig, every single bit of this movie is completely different. There are new dynamics, along with new social commentary to throw into the mix.

This post-pandemic Rian Johnson film doesn’t hold back when it comes to who gets made fun of. Films that have tried including COVID-19 as part of their plots have typically fallen flat on their face.

Leave it to Rian to not only intertwine it perfectly into this film, but approach it in a way that will end up being timeless upon rewatch. Anti-maskers and performative activists are directly in the line of fire.

Without spoilers, the mystery itself is hilarious. Every question presents itself with perfect timing, and every answer creates more uncertainty. Like any good mystery, the twists are perfectly woven in.

Everything piles up to a reveal that will be sure to have your hands buried in your head. It’s like finding the right piece in a large puzzle, except the actor that played James Bond is doing the whole puzzle for you.

It is unfortunate that, by default, “Glass Onion” is going to be compared to the film that came before it. They both thrive at different things, in different settings.

“Knives Out” can be associated with those hot desserts that warm you up on a cold day. “Glass Onion” acts as a cold dessert with the intention of keeping you refreshed.

Regardless, they both rule. Comparison is the thief of joy, so just enjoy both films for what they are.

A major difference in “Glass Onion” is Netflix being behind the production. This means an at-home release is going to be prioritized over a theatrical one, which is this film’s biggest weakness. This film doesn’t hit the streaming service until Dec. 23, but audiences were given the chance to catch it early in theaters for one week only.

Just like the first film, seeing this on the biggest screen possible only added to the experience. Hearing the reactions of the audience when major reveals happened, and the laughs when jokes landed, cannot be replicated. With a third movie confirmed, hopefully Netflix won’t leave as much money on the table as it did this time.

Even down to its finest details, “Glass Onion” exceeds every expectation. It’s the most fun to be had watching a movie this year. No one would argue with a new Benoit Blanc mystery hitting the big screen every couple of years, especially if they remain as golden as this.

They say lightning never strikes the same place twice, but leave it to Rian to prove even that mystery can be solved too.

Jaden’s rating: 4.5/5

