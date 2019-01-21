North Texas Daily

The Official Student Newspaper of the University of North Texas

“Glass” won’t shatter your expectations, but it’s still fantastic

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

“Glass” won’t shatter your expectations, but it’s still fantastic

“Glass” won’t shatter your expectations, but it’s still fantastic
January 21
19:38 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

I stepped out of the theater over the weekend, feeling as though I was caught in a previous era of filmmaking.

“Glass,” M. Night Shyamalan’s surprise sequel to the surprise sequel of both “Unbreakable” and “Split,” is an adequately cerebral continuation of David Dunn’s (Bruce Willis) time as a vigilante, though its style of “superhero movie” makes known the franchise’s age in ways you don’t want to realize. Its director’s inability to compete from a pure action standpoint keeps the much anticipated sequel a solid character study with a mediocre choreography department.

How he managed to make two sequels to one of the best movies in film history and that they worked on their own merits, is a landmark achievement in Shyamalan’s career.

David now runs a hardware store with his son, Joseph. The two of them night time as a sort of Batman and Oracle duo, with Joseph advising David while he searches for those in need of help. David gets caught by Dr. Ellie Staple (Sarah Paulson,) a specialist who claims to work with those who believe they are superheroes and are not well.

She manages to capture both Kevin (James Mcavoy) and Elijah (Samuel L. Jackson,) whose gone full delusional and asks to be called “First name, Mister. Last name, Glass.” The three of them spend their time in the film stuck in a mental ward, while they are slowly drip-fed the idea that they are in fact not meta-human like they’ve individually come to believe.

The father-son duo is quite possibly the strongest continuation of any of the plots from the previous two films, followed in close measure by McAvoy’s performance of over 23 individual characters stuck inside Kevin. The film cherry-picks aspects of both “Unbreakable” and its surprise 2017 sequel “Split,” filtering in the essential components of those movies to build a motivation and reason for the conflict to exist in this one.

This goes as far as to bring in the protagonist of “Split,” Casey (Anya Taylor Joy), briefly to reaffirm the themes from that movie and carry them into this one. In this way, “Glass” feels like a dedicated sequel to both films without losing too much focus.

Jackson’s performance is one of the few where I was left feeling robbed of. He finds himself sedated heavily for a large portion of the film, and while it makes total sense from a story perspective, (he’s just too clever to handle), his time to shine on the silver screen is relegated to the third act.

Dr. Staple’s character is one whose seemingly altruistic in intent throughout, and while I won’t spoil the resolution of the story, what and who she represents from a larger universe perspective is the most tantalizing aspect of the film to me.

However, the film feels decidedly old. It’s as introspective and somber as the first film, and unsettling and intense as the second. However, these themes come from strong character dynamics and an impressive and off-kilter script. Nothing about the staging of the scenes or the action itself says, “I’m from this decade of filmmaking.”

The choreography is mediocre, and anything that goes beyond two people talking doesn’t ever play as you’d hope it would on screen.

Its saving grace, however, is that while it isn’t packed with the solid action that we’ve come to expect from superhero movies from this decade, it dives deep in the psyche of these characters and character studies their upbringing in such a way that at times I truly didn’t know if they actually were meta-humans. The writing compensates from a lackluster action piece and while action has never been the point of his movies, if it is in there, make it good.

“Glass” is a movie we never knew we would have wanted, yet it builds on the previous two films in such a way that the disparate releases of the films in this franchise feel close in proximity, and the project feels as cohesive as most out there, for spanning almost 20 years.

Rating: 3.5/5

Featured Image: “Glass” promotional image. Courtesy Facebook. 

Tags
Anya Taylor JoyGlassJames McAvoyM. Night Shyamalanmovie reviewSarah Paulson
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Zach Helms

Zach Helms

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Search Bar

Sidebar Top Ad Banner

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

13th September 2018 Edition

Social Media

NT Daily TV

The Chestnut Tree Bistro

Flytedesk Ad

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @Willvsboredom: Great turnout at the 2019 MLK march @ntdaily https://t.co/NgiyYw0ZzX

- 8 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
Dining services will break ground on a new stand alone dining hall at the end of this month.https://t.co/tpsF4r4vJk

- 8 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
Our news reporter @jazwriteswords is covering Denton’s annual #MartinLutherKingJrDay rally and march. Follow along… https://t.co/RbzS9QEEPF

- 9 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @ntdaily: ICYMI: Despite frigid temperatures Saturday morning, people from all over Denton gathered at the Denton Square for the third a…

- 13 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @joshpaveglio: Mike Miller scored a layup in the final second to give the Mean Green their fifth conference win in six games https://t.c

- 1 day ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

North Texas Daily © 2018

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.