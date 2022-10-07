Going to class helps daily routines stay productive

For many students, class has been an online endeavor for the last couple of years. This semester has been the closest to normal since the coronavirus pandemic started, and shaking off new habits is a part of the process. Sitting through the entirety of a class — or even attending class — can be daunting.

Time plays a cruel trick by feeling slow, and maintaining focus seems impossible. At this point in the semester, students may feel they don’t have to attend class at all. Everyone should navigate their own lives, but it should be noted that going to class creates an opportunity for productivity.

It’s a hard pill to swallow, and nobody wants to be accused of being lazy or a bad student. This specific situation is a cycle we know all too well: the beginning of the semester starts, and everyone’s focus meter is full. A couple of weeks go by, and focus starts to slip, usually because we aren’t able to connect with the material.

A month or so into the semester, and we become comfortable with skipping class just because we feel like it. There is no shame in it, and we’ve all done it at least once.

Regardless of when a class is during the day, once you are out and about, it is easier to go and do other things that are productive. After class is over, maybe heading to the library and knocking out some homework can make the rest of your day easier. On the drive home from class, you could finally get the oil change that’s six months overdue.

Obviously, going to class shouldn’t solely be viewed as a stepping stone for getting other personal tasks done, but it certainly makes it easier. It isn’t even about getting the most out of your college experience, but rather about having a beneficial daily routine.

The hardest part is class itself. We don’t have to pretend like every class is interesting, and a majority of classes have stellar professors to thank. Regardless of what you are supposed to do in any class, take notes.

Professors have slides or pages at the ready, but don’t just take notes on those. If they are already providing the materials for you, take notes on something else. Listen for those facts that aren’t on the slides and jot down everything you hear.

Two things happen when you do this. Most importantly, time absolutely flies, and keeping yourself busy is always a reliable way to make time go by quickly. The second upside to this is you will have even more stored in your notes when it comes time to study for a big test.

Going to class makes the day so much more flexible. Burnout is common among college students, and mental health days are still more important than ever. Going to class may not always be a fun part of being a student, but what it’s really about it getting out into the world for the day. We’ve all made note of what we have to get done, looked over the list and stayed comfortably in bed. The momentum that allows you to get multiple things done is boosted once you have gotten up and completed the first task.

Whether you stay home or head to class, always be mindful of the momentum you’re building throughout the day. You are going to know what is best for you. We all want to make the most of every moment, and as college students, going to class is a part of our day by default.

Finding motivation can become nearly impossible, especially as the semester goes on. Classes could last 50 minutes or be clumped together for six hours.

There are 1,440 minutes in a day. Time stops for no one, and nobody wants to waste the time they have. If going to class is what it takes for you to get out into the world to make the most of your day, even the most insufferable of classes seem a little less intimidating.

Featured Illustration by Jazmine Garcia