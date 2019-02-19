Golden Boy Coffee sets the golden standard with brew and bar

The interior design of Golden Boy Coffee Co. fuses together components of two distinctive communities. The urban industrial elements represent the warmth and grit of traditional coffee shops, while gold accents pay homage to the sophisticated vibe of an upscale cocktail bar. This contrast is no mere design coincidence — Golden Boy is the first coffee shop in Denton to earn its liquor license and double as a cocktail bar.

“I wanted to sort of throw back to old school, early ’90s dingy coffee shop with it still being somewhat clean, classy [and] a little kitschy even,” said Andy Cunningham, Golden Boy co-owner and Denton resident.

Golden Boy Coffee Co., located at 1803 N. Elm St., is a family owned and operated coffee shop in Denton that soft-opened on Tuesday. The shop is run by Andy and fellow co-owner and Lewisville resident Trey Suire. Andy’s wife, Storie Cunningham, is the shop’s baker and social media manager.

The name Golden Boy came from Andy and Suire’s personal experiences, as Suire was called “the golden boy” by his parents and Andy calls his child the same. This golden influence can be seen in more than just the facility’s aesthetics — their menu includes a golden latte and a “gold fashioned.”

By “gold fashioned,” they mean an alcoholic cocktail. What makes Golden Boy unique, Suire said, is they stay open past traditional coffee-shop hours and double as a bar. Once it starts to get dark outside, a dim of the lights and a change in the music will transform the shop’s atmosphere, allowing customers to drink for a different kind of buzz until midnight.

“Coffee is a community thing,” Suire said. “There’s just something about coffee shops, something about cocktail bars and something about bringing people together. That environment matters when you’ve worked in it, so I think that sets us apart.”

Andy and Suire have been baristas for years and met through the coffee program Andy previously operated at Ascension Coffee in Dallas. The pair dreamed about opening a shop of their own for over a decade. Along the way, they offered consulting to other dreamers and helped open 12 other coffee shops before their own. They began working on opening another shop in August of 2018, this time as its owners.

“We just started talking about coffee and how we both wanted to open up a coffee shop,” Andy said. “We both had a little bit of extra money and we kind of said f–k it and did it.”

Coffee is a unique product to the duo, and Suire said that he and Andy are passionate about the community that coffee attracts. At his previous businesses, Suire said he loved getting to know his customers to the point where he knew their orders right when they walked in the door. Andy added that his experience as a barista has made him detail-oriented and that “quality is of utmost importance.”

“We are living this and not just a couple of random guys who have millions of dollars to invest, to play shop and have a little business,” Suire said. “That’s the difference.”

The co-owners are also passionate about reaching people, and Andy said they have centered their business around being an inclusive environment where everyone is welcome. They offer two gender-neutral bathrooms and a baby-changing station.

In addition to the traditional pour-over coffees, espressos, batch brews and cocktails, Golden Boy’s menu will feature baked goods, breakfast tacos, grilled cheese lunches, beer and wine. Andy said he and Suire value local and ethically sourced goods, so Golden Boy will showcase Texas coffee and alcohol to familiarize customers with Texan products.

Andy and Suire have also teamed up with other local businesses to bring unique elements to Golden Boy. Andy said they have partnered with their neighbors at Freaks and Geeks to offer game nights and tournament streaming at Golden Boy in the future, including during their grand opening on March 16. Andy said it will be spring break luau themed, and he has planned for a band, DJ and local barbecue to be featured as well.

Golden Boy’s grand opening is still weeks away, but they have garnered a considerable following on social media. Storie knew they needed to generate buzz and excitement before they opened, so she has spent much of her time showcasing the shop through its various social media platforms. She said she is thankful for how supportive the Denton community has been and appreciates how much everyone has contributed to Golden Boy’s growing online presence.

“I just started generating content about Trey and Andy, our aesthetic and our story,” Storie said. “Surprisingly enough, people found it interesting and kept engaging and interacting with the posts.”

This week, Golden Boy is operating under the shorter hours of its soft opening. The store will operate during regular business hours soon, which will be 6 a.m. to midnight on weekdays and 7 a.m. to midnight on weekends. Suire said he hopes this 12-year dream will brew up its own special community and help others realize starting a small business is attainable.

“It’s not always easy for a barista to be able to have their own place,” Suire said. “But we figured it out and that’s something we want to help other people do as well.”

Featured Image: Trey Suire and Andy Cunningham are co-owners of Golden Boy Coffee Co., a new coffee shop in Denton that soft opened on Feb. 19, 2019. Image by: Adriance Rhoades.