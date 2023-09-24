Goodwill offering computer literacy classes at Denton libraries through Digital Career Accelerator program

Goodwill of North Central Texas is offering free computer literacy classes with Denton Public Library this fall through their Digital Career Accelerator program.

This fall’s classes, which are offered at all three branches, began on Sept. 6 and will end Dec. 13. Topics covered so far include basic computer skills and beginner Microsoft Word. Future classes will include beginner Microsoft Excel, Google Drive, resume workshops and interview skills classes.

Theresa Lam, Goodwill of North Central Texas’ director of education and workforce development programs, said Digital Career Accelerator provides free classes, instructions to help community individuals learn digital tools, accommodate everyday tasks, advance their careers or get a job. Lam said Goodwill reached out to the Denton Public Library about holding classes at the libraries because of the library’s role within the community.

“The library is definitely one of those main hubs that everybody will go to [regardless of age],” Lam said. “You’ll go to the library to get a library card, to use their internet, to use a computer, to check out books, but that is such a great hub to be at so that we can offer classes to the community. We can go ahead and pinpoint everybody at that location.”

Lam said the classes are important to Goodwill because it is their mission “to serve the community, to create lives of independence and build a stronger local community.”

“And we want to help everybody, no matter what the aspect is […] this can help somebody to earn employment or to expand what the skills that they currently have,” Lam said.

Stacey Irish-Keffer, an Adult Services Librarian at the North Branch Library, said the library’s first Digital Career Accelerator class had one attendee, but that she expects attendance to rise as classes continue throughout the fall.

“Sometimes it takes a bit to get people to hear about things and know we’re doing it so they know to come,” Irish-Keffer said.

The library partnered with Goodwill because the computer classes aligned with the library’s desire “to create a culture of lifelong learning and embrace technology,” Irish-Keffer said.

“We’ve offered a lot of computer classes through the years, but with staff changing and coming and going, it can be challenging to find staff who are trained and able to teach the classes,” Irish-Keffer said. “When Goodwill approached us and were looking for a location to offer classes, we were really excited to partner with them and be able to host their expertise here on site and to help our community be able to access those resources.”

Sanger resident Vilma Treminio, 63, has attended multiple classes due to a desire to get a new job and plans to attend more in the future.

“I want to have a different kind of job, but wherever you go, they require you […] to know about the internet, about how to use the computers,” Tremino said. “That’s what I want to learn.”

Treminio said her children, who she usually asks for help with technology, are happy she is attending the classes.

Liz Confiliano, director of community engagement and former director of public relations for Goodwill of North Central Texas, said donations help Goodwill offer its 28 programs. Such programs include those for people with disabilities, the homeless and the formerly incarcerated.

“A lot of people don’t realize that when you shop at Goodwill and donate to Goodwill you’re actually supporting our mission,” Confiliano said. “When you buy things in our stores, you’re actually funding all of these types of programs.”

Digital Career Accelerator classes are also offered at Goodwill’s Denton Job Resource Center at 2030 W. University Dr. on Thursdays.

Featured Image: A Goodwill sign hangs above the secondhand store at University Drive on Sept. 15, 2023. Brendan McDonald