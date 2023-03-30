Gov Abbott advocates for school vouchers as Denton residents protest

Gov. Greg Abbott spoke during Parent Empowerment Night at Denton Calvary Academy on Monday evening as Denton community members protested the governor’s proposals concerning parental power in their children’s education.

The event was part of Gov. Abbott’s Parent Empowerment Tour — events hosted by the Parent Empowerment Coalition in various cities to promote the “growing need for parental empowerment in their children’s education,” according to a press release by the Office of the Texas Governor. The governor is also using the tour to push for taxpayer-funded private school vouchers.

“It comes down to one six-word sentence, and that is, ‘Mom and dad are in charge,’” Gov. Abbott said during his speech.

The proposal to increase vouchers is part of Gov. Abbott’s Parental Bill of Rights, a set of amendments to the Texas Constitution meant to “reinforce that parents are the primary decision-makers in all matters involving their children,” according to a press release from last year.

If passed, the legislation would give families $8,000 per child a year and allow parents to enroll them in private schools, commonly referred to as education savings accounts or vouchers.

Vouchers would be limited to spending on educational expenses for children ages kindergarten through 12th grade under state law, including enrollment in a private or public school.

Fourteen states and the District of Columbia have already passed similar voucher programs, including Arkansas, Florida and Utah. In 2021, the Texas House of Representatives voted in favor of an amendment banning the use of public funds for vouchers.

Denton community members disapproved of these plans and became concerned they would take funding from public schools.

“I totally believe that parents should have a choice in where they send their kids to school, but I don’t think that public money should be going to private and religious institutions,” protest organizer and counselor Taylor Cameron said. “Abbott is wanting to expand the voucher program, and I don’t think it’s okay. I don’t think it’s okay for public money to go into institutions that are not as regulated as public education.”

Cameron first heard of the event through text messages from members of Gov. Abbott’s administration advertising the Parent Empowerment Tour, then organized the protest through Facebook. She said the goal is to inform people of the consequences if “funding goes to private schools.”

Outside the school, dozens of people held signs along the intersection as onlookers drove by and occasionally honked to interact.

“We’re wanting the public to know what’s going on and what expanding the voucher program entails,” Cameron said.

Some protestors brought children, with many kids holding signs opposing Abbott’s proposals. Denton residents and protestors Ryan and Jenna Napier said the proposed vouchers would affect their lives.

“We have kids that will be attending Denton public schools, and we care about all the kids in the Denton public schools,” Jenna said. “So, if funding moves away from those schools, our kids and other kids will have less of a quality education.”

Ryan said the risks of vouchers are too great, given public schools already receive little state funding.

“Education is so important to our community and investing in [the] future of our community, and we’re setting up a system that will gut the public school funding that [is] already underfunded by the state,” Ryan said.

Inside the school, Gov. Abbott spoke to an audience of parents, public and private teachers — many of whom attended to be informed of the situation and how it could possibly affect them — their families and students.

“I think that this is one of the great issues of our time and that it’s time for Texas to catch up to the rest of the country when it comes to school choice and education freedom,” said James Mayville, Dallas resident and older brother to five siblings in school.

While Gov. Abbott spoke highly of the option for children to attend public schools, he also made mention of “wokeism” and “liberal indoctrination,” one of the key “problems” Parents Matter, a project under the Texas Public Policy Foundation, is advocating against. It is part of the motivation for ensuring parents have options on where their children receive schooling.

The contents of “wokeism,” as explained by Parents Matter, include “inappropriate material” being taught in school, such as “unvetted racist lessons” and sexually explicit books found in public school libraries.

“Some of the radical ideology that was being taught to our kids, that alone will cause parents to recoil and find out what is going on,” Abbott said. “Woke agendas should not be pushed on our kids at our schools, and our schools are for education, not indoctrination.”

Gov. Abbott previously passed Senate Bill 3, banning discussion of “critical race theory” in public schools. This year, Texas school administrations have removed books from school libraries deemed explicit or age-inappropriate.

Gov. Abbott assured the crowd that public schools will still be funded properly to “educate students the best way they can,” and vouchers will not be taken from taxpayers’ money allocated to public school funding.

“What this turns out to is a win, win, win situation,” Gov. Abbott said. “The public schools are going to win, the parents are going to win and the students are going to win.”

Some attendees were left confused and unsure about the funding of the proposed legislation. It was still unclear where the savings account would come from, even with Gov. Abbott mentioning school choice would be through “state-funded savings accounts” and proposed programs would not defund public schools.

“I have questions over the specifics on how the legislation is going to be funded and the specifics on accountability,” said Denton public education teacher Douglas Fenderson. “Those are two things I was really looking forward to him and others speaking on tonight and just felt like they lacked the specificities on that. I think that whatever fits a family is important to them and for them to have the choice, but if taxpayers are going to be funding these educational savings accounts, there needs to be that public accountability for these funds.”

The deadline to register to vote is April 6. Voter registration can be found online at https://www.votetexas.gov/register-to-vote/.

Featured Image Gov. Gregg Abbott speaks at the Denton Calvary Academy on March 27, 2023. Marco Barrera