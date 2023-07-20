Gov Abbott, UNT Chancellor and Board of Regents sued for TikTok ban

Gov. Greg Abbott’s TikTok ban on university networks, which has been in effect since January, was challenged this month on the basis that the ban violated First Amendment rights.

The Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University filed the lawsuit July 13 on behalf of their client, the Coalition for Independent Technology Research, an organization that supports “independent research focused on the impact of technology on society,” according to their website. The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas Austin Division and sued Gov. Abbott and other Texas government officials as defendants in the case.

“This lawsuit grew out of us hearing from a lot of public university faculty about the significant burdens that the Texas TikTok ban has had on their research and teaching, and through that process, we put together a lawsuit to challenge the policies on that basis,” said Stacy Livingston, a legal fellow at the Knight First Amendment Institute and lawyer on the case.

The Coalition also named UNT System Chancellor Michael Williams and every member of the UNT System Board of Regents as defendants in the case. UNT System Chief Communications Officer Laken Rapier said they “do not comment on pending litigation,” in an email to the North Texas Daily.

The sole individual named in the lawsuit that was used as an example of the TikTok ban’s negative effect is Jacqueline Vickery, associate professor in the media arts department and a member of the Coalition. The lawsuit stipulates the Tiktok ban “seriously compromise[d] Professor Vickery’s ability to continue her research” and required her “to make significant changes to her teaching” on short notice.

“It was very last minute,” Vickery said. “I think that added to the frustration, that we weren’t given time to prepare.”

The rush Vickery refers to is based on the timeline of events that led to the ban. On Dec. 7, Gov. Abbott sent a letter to state agencies demanding that “every state agency in Texas shall ban its officers and employees from downloading or using TikTok on any of its government-issued devices.” A day later, UNT System’s Information Technology department sent an email blast confirming they were complying with the directive and that it was mandatory for all faculty and staff. It was announced at the start of the spring semester the app would also be inaccessible through the university’s networks.

Vickery said the quick turnaround heavily affected her teaching and research.

“My research has just been shut down — I can’t access the content that I need,” Vickery said. “I’ve lost so much data because I had a lot of it saved as links and I can’t get that content anymore. A lot of it, the answer is that I can’t adapt because it’s too late.”

Vickery was not the sole professor affected by the ban. Vickery said there were “email threads” and “hallway conversations” trying to understand what was permitted under the directive. For Frances Perkins, principal lecturer and advisor in the media arts department, although the ban did not completely alter her teaching, significant changes were made in the classroom to comply with the directive.

“I’m trying to teach students how to create strong, professional, digital content, and that’s a lot of different platforms,” Perkins said. “But they have to understand how all the platforms work. So, even though I could not bring [TikTok] up on my computer, I couldn’t teach about it, I would just change my language.”

For Vickery, the purpose of the lawsuit isn’t just to retain academic freedoms in terms of research that are affected by the ban, but also to teach her students about an integral tool in the current media landscape.

“[My goal is] to make sure that, as media scholars and a media literacy educator, that I can equip my students with the tools, resources, skills they need to be good citizens and media consumers and media creators,” Vickery said. “The ability to bring TikTok into my classroom is integral to my ability to fully equip my students with the knowledge they need.”

Lawyers representing the Coalition argue the TikTok ban’s effect on research and teaching infringes on academic freedom and violates First Amendment rights. In a statement made on their website, Jameel Jaffer, executive director of the Knight First Amendment Institute and lawyer on the case, said “banning public university faculty from studying and teaching with TikTok is not a sensible or constitutional response to concerns about data-collection and disinformation.”

Livingston reaffirmed this position and said the ban damaged the public’s ability to fully understand the issues of security.

“We see this ban as counterproductive, not merely ineffective in achieving the interest that Texas has put forward because by suppressing the academic speech of public university faculty, it is suppressing the exact kind of public interest research about TikTok that could help us understand better whether there is anything underlying the kinds of concerns that Texas is worried about,” Livingston said.

Gov. Abbott’s office did not respond to a request to comment.

Featured Illustration by Allie Garza