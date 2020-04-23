North Texas Daily

North Texas Daily

Gov. Greg Abbott lays out plans to begin reopening Texas during press conference

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Gov. Greg Abbott lays out plans to begin reopening Texas during press conference

Gov. Greg Abbott lays out plans to begin reopening Texas during press conference
April 23
13:13 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Latest Issue
23rd April, 2020

23rd April, 2020

At a press conference on Friday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott laid out plans to begin reopening Texas businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re now beginning to see glimmers that the worst of COVID-19 may soon be behind us,” Abbott said.

Abbott announced that all schools will be closed for the rest of the academic year and state parks will be open on Monday, April 20, though people must still wear face masks and adhere to social distancing guidelines.

“In opening Texas, we must be guided by data and by doctors,” Abbott said. “We must put health and safety first. We must prioritize protecting our most vulnerable populations.”

Abbott said they will get input from medical professionals, business people and community leaders to determine the “safe and sure way to reopen business in Texas without spurring the spread of the coronavirus.”

The governor also issued an executive order that creates a statewide “strike force” that will work on re-opening Texas. Lieutenant Governor

Dan Patrick, Attorney General Ken Paxton, Texas Speaker of the House Dennis Bonnen and State Comptroller Glenn Hegar will serve on the strike force, along with medical advisors and business owners.

“Opening Texas must occur in stages,” Abbott said. “Obviously not all businesses can open all at once … A more strategic approach is required to ensure we don’t reopen only to have to shut down once again.”

Abbott also issued an executive order that will loosen the restrictions surrounding surgery that will “allow doctors to diagnose and more medical conditions without needing to get an exception.”

Another executive order Abbott issued will allow Texas stores to start “retail-to-go” starting Friday, April 24.

“Because we’ve seen that this model works while also containing COVID-19, we believe that all stores in Texas should be able to operate retail-to-go, beginning next Friday, one week from today,” Abbott said.

Abbott said he will announce additional measures to open the Texas economy on April 27 after further input from medical staff.

“Together we can bend the curve,” Abbott said. “Together we can overcome this pandemic. We can get folks back to work. We can adopt safe strategies that prevent the spread of COVID-19 and step by step we will reopen Texas.”

Courtesy Eddie Gaspar/The Texas Tribune

Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Lizzy Spangler

Lizzy Spangler

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Search Bar

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
EDITORIAL: Greg Abbott reopening Texas would be catastrophic 🖼️by @JaeEunSUH1001 https://t.co/IBa3ZzdRva

- 3 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
🗞️Make sure to check out this week’s online paper! In it, you’ll find a Q&A from outgoing SGA members, the best of… https://t.co/BQO3fP1xZg

- 3 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
On Monday, the Texas Intercollegiate Press Association released its awards for the 2019 calendar year for collegiat… https://t.co/qYbayYJQTs

- 23 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @tarpwill: Hey UNT students, I’m doing a story on the @UNTsocial ‘s new Central Dining Hall that’s being built and some of the buildings…

- 2 days ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
RT @Nichola95285338: The new The Strokes album is reflective and fun at the same time. It plays off of the band’s past and present alike, m…

- 2 days ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

Flytedesk Ad

North Texas Daily © 2019

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram