Governor Abbott activates Texas National Guard in response to COVID-19

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced on Tuesday he will be activating the National Guard for readiness and preparation in handling the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the announcement, Tracy Norris, the Texas major general of the National Guard, will be preparing the soldiers to get them ready for response.

“To make sure that we in the State of Texas are taking every step possible to make sure that we are going to be capable of responding to what is going on, I am at this moment activating the Texas National Guard to assist in a response to COVID-19,” Abbott said.

National Guard members serve dual roles as both civilian and reserve members of the U.S. Armed Forces. For the members who work in medical professions, such as first responders and in the healthcare profession, they will be exempt of the activation. There are over 21,000 soldiers, including airmen in the Texas National Guard.

“They need to be on the front line of making sure we are providing all the healthcare that is needed for those that may contract COVID-19,” Abbott said.

Governor Abbott confirmed there are 564 cases across 19 counties of COVID-19 in Texas and a total of 1,264 Texans have been tested so far. Abbott said he wants the rate of testing up to 10,000 people being tested per week. FEMA has also provided 15,000 test kits to the state of Texas to assist with public health.

Governor Abbott said he wants to make it clear that while the soldiers have been activated, this does not mean they have been deployed.

Courtesy The Texas Tribune